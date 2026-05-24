2026 Honda City Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

The Honda City facelift has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the 2026 Honda City facelift continues to rival the likes of the other sedans available in the Indian market, including the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. It gets four trims, namely- SV, V, ZX and ZX+. If you are planning to buy the Honda City facelift, here's the variant-wise details you must check out for an informed decision.

Honda City Facelift: Powertrain

The Honda City facelift continues with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. The unit is tuned to produce 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the hybrid version of the car gets a 1.5-litre engine with electric support producing 126 hp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid powertrain offers a mileage of up to 27.26 kmpl.

Honda City Facelift: Variant-Wise Features

Honda City SV

Powertrain Options

1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)

Exterior

Auto LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)

LED tail-lights

LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers

Black grille

Functional air vents on the front bumper

Silver garnish on the rear bumper

Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Interior & Cabin

Beige and black dual-tone cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Fabric padding on the passenger-side dashboard and armrests

Leather-wrapped gear lever

3-spoke steering wheel with mounted buttons

Tilt and telescopic adjustments for the steering wheel

Front centre armrest with integrated storage space

Foldable rear centre armrest with cup holders

1-litre bottle holders on all doors

Vanity mirror on passenger-side sun visor

Foldable grab handles

Infotainment & Connectivity

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker sound system

Front and rear USB type-A and type-C ports

Analogue instrument cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID

Comfort & Convenience

Automatic climate control with rear AC vents and PM2.5 filter

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver's seat (manually adjustable)

Driver-side power window with one-touch open/close function

Safety & Security

Multi-angle rear parking camera with sensors

6 airbags

3-point seatbelts and dedicated headrests on all seats

ISOFIX child-seat anchors on rear seats

Hill-start assist

Manually adjustable inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear windshield defogger

ABS, EBD and brake assist

Honda City V (Features Over SV)

Powertrain Options

1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)

1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)

Exterior

Clear-lens tail-lights

Gloss-black trim on the centre part of the tailgate

15-inch grey alloy wheels

Interior

Chrome-finished inside door handles

Infotainment & Connectivity

Connected car tech

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety & Driver Assistance

Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)

Comfort & Convenience

Keyless entry

Remote engine start (CVT only)

Transmission Features

Paddleshifters (CVT only)

Gear-position indicator (CVT only)



Also Read: BMW Group India Announces Summer Service Campaign 2026



Honda City ZX (Features Over V)

Powertrain Options

1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)

1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)

Exterior

Single-pane sunroof

Centre light bar on the grille

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Black-painted air curtains on the front bumper

Black front and rear bumper garnish

Interior & Cabin

Ivory and black dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel upholstery

Passenger-side seatback pocket

Gloss-black surrounds on AC vents

Chrome finish on AC control knobs

Ambient lighting on the dashboard and under the infotainment unit

Front footwell lighting

Vanity mirror on the driver-side sun visor

Rear windscreen sunshade

Infotainment & Connectivity

10.1-inch infotainment system

8-speaker sound system

Wireless phone charger

Comfort & Convenience

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rain-sensing wipers

LED reading lamps for the front and rear rows

Safety & Driver Assistance

LaneWatch camera on the left ORVM

Honda City ZX+ (Features Over ZX)

Powertrain Options

1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)

1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)

1.5-litre strong hybrid eCVT (1.5H eCVT)

Exterior

Different-coloured 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Body-coloured spoiler on the trunk lip

Auto-folding ORVMs

Interior & Cabin

Driver-side seat back pocket

Analogue-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT MID

Comfort & Convenience

Ventilated front seats

All power windows with one-touch open/close function

Safety & Driver Assistance

360-degree camera

Hybrid-Exclusive Features

Disc brakes on all four wheels

Auto engine start/stop

Electronic parking brake

Honda City Facelift: Variant-Wise Price List