2026 Honda City Facelift Variant-Wise Features Explained

- Honda City facelift launched in India starting at Rs 12 lakh ex-showroom
- Offers four trims: SV, V, ZX, and ZX+ with petrol and hybrid powertrains
- 1.5L petrol engine produces 121 hp; hybrid offers 126 hp and 27.26 kmpl mileage
The Honda City facelift has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, the 2026 Honda City facelift continues to rival the likes of the other sedans available in the Indian market, including the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Hyundai Verna. It gets four trims, namely- SV, V, ZX and ZX+. If you are planning to buy the Honda City facelift, here's the variant-wise details you must check out for an informed decision.
Honda City Facelift: Powertrain
The Honda City facelift continues with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. The unit is tuned to produce 121 hp of power and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Meanwhile, the hybrid version of the car gets a 1.5-litre engine with electric support producing 126 hp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The hybrid powertrain offers a mileage of up to 27.26 kmpl.
Honda City Facelift: Variant-Wise Features
Honda City SV
Powertrain Options
1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)
Exterior
- Auto LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lamps (DRLs)
- LED tail-lights
- LED turn indicators on outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)
- 15-inch steel wheels with plastic covers
- Black grille
- Functional air vents on the front bumper
- Silver garnish on the rear bumper
- Body-coloured ORVMs and door handles
- Shark-fin antenna
Interior & Cabin
- Beige and black dual-tone cabin theme
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Fabric padding on the passenger-side dashboard and armrests
- Leather-wrapped gear lever
- 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted buttons
- Tilt and telescopic adjustments for the steering wheel
- Front centre armrest with integrated storage space
- Foldable rear centre armrest with cup holders
- 1-litre bottle holders on all doors
- Vanity mirror on passenger-side sun visor
- Foldable grab handles
Infotainment & Connectivity
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 4-speaker sound system
- Front and rear USB type-A and type-C ports
- Analogue instrument cluster with 4.2-inch coloured MID
Comfort & Convenience
- Automatic climate control with rear AC vents and PM2.5 filter
- Push-button start/stop
- Height-adjustable driver's seat (manually adjustable)
- Driver-side power window with one-touch open/close function
Safety & Security
- Multi-angle rear parking camera with sensors
- 6 airbags
- 3-point seatbelts and dedicated headrests on all seats
- ISOFIX child-seat anchors on rear seats
- Hill-start assist
- Manually adjustable inside rearview mirror (IRVM)
- Tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Rear windshield defogger
- ABS, EBD and brake assist
Honda City V (Features Over SV)
Powertrain Options
1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)
1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)
Exterior
- Clear-lens tail-lights
- Gloss-black trim on the centre part of the tailgate
- 15-inch grey alloy wheels
Interior
- Chrome-finished inside door handles
Infotainment & Connectivity
- Connected car tech
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Safety & Driver Assistance
- Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems)
Comfort & Convenience
- Keyless entry
- Remote engine start (CVT only)
Transmission Features
- Paddleshifters (CVT only)
- Gear-position indicator (CVT only)
Also Read: BMW Group India Announces Summer Service Campaign 2026
Honda City ZX (Features Over V)
Powertrain Options
1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)
1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)
Exterior
- Single-pane sunroof
- Centre light bar on the grille
- 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Black-painted air curtains on the front bumper
- Black front and rear bumper garnish
Interior & Cabin
- Ivory and black dual-tone cabin theme
- Leatherette seat upholstery
- Leatherette steering wheel upholstery
- Passenger-side seatback pocket
- Gloss-black surrounds on AC vents
- Chrome finish on AC control knobs
- Ambient lighting on the dashboard and under the infotainment unit
- Front footwell lighting
- Vanity mirror on the driver-side sun visor
- Rear windscreen sunshade
Infotainment & Connectivity
- 10.1-inch infotainment system
- 8-speaker sound system
- Wireless phone charger
Comfort & Convenience
- Auto-dimming IRVM
- Rain-sensing wipers
- LED reading lamps for the front and rear rows
Safety & Driver Assistance
- LaneWatch camera on the left ORVM
Honda City ZX+ (Features Over ZX)
Powertrain Options
- 1.5-litre petrol manual (1.5P MT)
- 1.5-litre petrol CVT (1.5P CVT)
- 1.5-litre strong hybrid eCVT (1.5H eCVT)
Exterior
- Different-coloured 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Body-coloured spoiler on the trunk lip
- Auto-folding ORVMs
Interior & Cabin
- Driver-side seat back pocket
- Analogue-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT MID
Comfort & Convenience
- Ventilated front seats
- All power windows with one-touch open/close function
Safety & Driver Assistance
- 360-degree camera
Hybrid-Exclusive Features
- Disc brakes on all four wheels
- Auto engine start/stop
- Electronic parking brake
Honda City Facelift: Variant-Wise Price List
|New City
|Variant
|SV
|V
|ZX
|ZX+
|MT
|11,99,900
|13,29,900
|15,25,900
|16,14,900
|CVT
|-
|14,29,900
|16,25,900
|17,14,900
|e:HEV
|-
|-
|-
|20,99,900
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