BMW X6 M60i Review: Rebel SUV Returns, Still Unlike Anything Else - Watch Video

There are very few cars that can divide opinion as consistently as the BMW X6. Ever since the first generation arrived, people have either loved it or completely failed to understand it. After all, taking an SUV, chopping its roofline, and compromising practicality in the name of style wasn't exactly conventional thinking. But perhaps that was always the point. Nearly two decades later, the X6 still refuses to follow convention.

After almost three years away from the Indian market, BMW has brought back the X6, now in M60i guise. This is not an all-new generation. It is BMW's Life Cycle Impulse, or facelift if you prefer calling it that. The silhouette remains untouched because frankly, it never needed changing. Instead, BMW has focused on refining the details while slipping in a significantly updated powertrain underneath. The result is a car that feels familiar from a distance but noticeably sharper once you spend time with it.

Design Has Aged Better Than Most SUVs

For a design that's been around for years, the X6 still manages to turn heads. That's no small achievement in today's world where SUVs often end up looking interchangeable.

The facelift doesn't dramatically alter its identity. Instead, BMW has cleaned things up. The slimmer headlamps, redesigned bumper and subtle changes around the grille make the front end appear more modern without trying too hard. Around the sides, the removal of piano black trim in favour of satin grey elements works surprisingly well, making the profile feel cleaner and less busy.

Even the redesigned rear bumper deserves a mention because the exhaust finishers finally feel properly integrated instead of looking like an afterthought.

Personally, though, I'd still spec this in Isle of Man Green. It is one of those rare colours that seems tailor-made for the X6's muscular proportions.

Evolution, Not Revolution

Inside, the changes are exactly what you'd expect from a facelift. The biggest talking point is the new curved display, which immediately modernises the cabin. BMW's latest interface is slick, responsive, and considerably easier to navigate than before. Beyond that, however, the overall architecture remains largely unchanged.

That's not necessarily disappointing because the outgoing cabin was already among the better interiors in this segment. Build quality continues to be excellent, while the carbon-fibre trim, massage seats, and Harman Kardon audio system elevate the sense of occasion. If you were expecting a complete redesign, though, you won't find one here.

Engine Changes Everything

The real story begins the moment you press the starter button. Gone is the old M50i badge. In its place sits the M60i, powered by BMW's familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that's now assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

On paper, 530 hp and 750 Nm sound outrageous for something that weighs well over two tonnes. Out on the road, they somehow feel even more impressive.

The acceleration isn't violent in the way an electric performance SUV is. Instead, it builds relentlessly, accompanied by a soundtrack that reminds you exactly why large-capacity V8 engines continue to have a loyal following.

The official 0-100 kmph time of 4.3 seconds almost feels secondary because it's the way the X6 gathers speed that leaves a lasting impression. There is no drama, no hesitation, just an effortless surge that seems to ignore the laws of physics.

You Forget You're Driving An SUV

What surprised me even more was how well the X6 disguises its size. BMW's adaptive M suspension, active rear steering, and M Sport differential work together so seamlessly that you stop thinking about weight altogether. Turn into a fast corner, and the body stays remarkably flat. Push harder, and the rear-biased xDrive system allows the car to rotate naturally instead of feeling nose-heavy, something many luxury SUVs continue to struggle with.

It's almost unsettling how quickly your confidence builds behind the wheel.

Only in Eco Pro mode does the X6 feel slightly out of character. The throttle becomes noticeably softer, and the drivetrain loses some of its urgency. It's perfectly usable for daily commuting, but the car never quite feels alive until you switch into Sport.

Do that, and suddenly every input becomes sharper. The gearbox hangs onto ratios longer, the steering gains weight, and the V8 finally starts behaving the way you expect an M Performance product to behave.

Final Words

The X6 has never been the rational choice in BMW's SUV lineup, and thankfully, this facelift hasn't changed that, even with a new sticker price of Rs 1.77 crore, ex-showroom.

If you need maximum rear-seat space or the biggest boot, the X5 continues to make more sense. But the X6 has never chased practicality. It has always appealed to buyers who want something with more character.

Expected to be priced around the ₹1.5 crore mark, it undercuts several V8-powered rivals while offering a combination of performance, road presence, and driver engagement that remains difficult to replicate.

The X6 M60i isn't trying to be the most sensible luxury SUV on sale today. It's trying to be the one you keep looking back at after parking it. And even after all these years, it still succeeds.