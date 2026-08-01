BMW 7 Series And i7 Facelifts Bookings Open Ahead Of India Launch

BMW has opened bookings in India for the updated 7 Series and i7 ahead of their local launch, bringing the brand's flagship sedan range back into the spotlight. Customers can reserve the models at dealerships or register interest on the BMW India website, with the facelift arriving a little over three months after its global debut.

Exterior Updates

The refreshed BMW 7 Series gets a cleaner front end, led by a new illuminated kidney grille. The headlights have also been redesigned with a split layout, where the slim upper section houses the daytime running lights and the lower unit sits closer to the air curtains. From the side, the sedan keeps its familiar long and elegant stance, along with flush-fitting door handles. BMW has also added a new alloy wheel design and an embossed “7” on the B-pillar, which appears when both doors on one side are opened.

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At the rear, the new tail-lamps are slimmer and extend further into the tailgate. Chrome detailing, smoked glass and a revised rear bumper with a diffuser-style insert give the car a more modern appearance.

Cabin And Features

Inside, the 7 Series facelift receives a completely redesigned dashboard. The cabin now features a 17.9-inch central touchscreen, a 14.6-inch passenger display and a full-width projection at the base of the windscreen in place of a traditional driver display. The system runs BMW Operating System X and supports over-the-air updates, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and improved voice controls. A new four-spoke steering wheel inspired by classic BMW models also joins the package.

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BMW has also focused heavily on rear-seat comfort. The 7 Series comes with a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System, revised ambient lighting, powered and heated rear armrests, massage seats and a Theatre Screen that now measures 31.3 inches and supports video calls, streaming and gaming.

Engines And i7

The 740i xDrive petrol and 740d xDrive diesel continue with 3-litre inline-six mild-hybrid engines, an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Output has risen, with the 740i now making 400 hp and 580 Nm, while the 740d produces 313 hp and 670 Nm.

The electric BMW i7 also gets updates. The i7 50 eDrive has been replaced by the i7 50 xDrive, which adds all-wheel drive and a larger 112.4 kWh battery. It now develops 455 hp and 660 Nm. The range-topping i7 M70 xDrive also gets the larger battery, with power rising to 680 hp and torque increasing to up to 1,100 Nm.

India Launch Outlook

BMW has not yet confirmed prices or a launch date for India, but bookings are now open. The updated 7 Series and i7 will remain key rivals to the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and EQS in the luxury sedan space, while also giving BMW a stronger presence in the flagship electric and combustion segments.