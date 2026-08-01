Maruti Suzuki Posts 34% Growth In July As Domestic Sales Cross 2 Lakh Mark

Maruti Suzuki India reported a strong July 2026 performance, with total sales rising 33.7 per cent year-on-year to 241,421 units. The standout number was domestic sales, which crossed 2 lakh units for the first time and reached an all-time high of 200,123 units.

The company's domestic sales included passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles and supplies to other OEMs. In total domestic sales, Maruti Suzuki recorded 211,365 units, compared with 148,781 units in July 2025. Sales to other OEMs rose to 11,242 units, while exports slipped slightly to 30,056 units from 31,745 units a year earlier.

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Within the passenger vehicle business, domestic sales climbed to 196,203 units from 137,776 units in the same month last year. The compact and mid-size category remained Maruti Suzuki's biggest contributor, with models such as the Baleno, Swift, Dzire and WagonR delivering 90,822 units.

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Utility vehicles also continued to play a major role in the company's monthly performance. The SUV and utility segment, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny and XL6 among others, posted sales of 78,851 units, up from 52,773 units a year ago.

Mini cars, led by the Alto and S-Presso, rose to 12,634 units from 6,822 units. Eeco van sales increased to 13,896 units, while Super Carry light commercial vehicle sales stood at 3,920 units.

The broader trend also looks healthy. For the April-July period of FY2026-27, Maruti Suzuki's total sales reached 924,145 units, compared with 708,387 units in the same period of the previous financial year. Domestic passenger vehicle sales for the four months stood at 721,431 units, while exports increased to 154,792 units.