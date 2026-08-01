Toyota Kirloskar Motor Posts 5 Per cent Sales Growth In July 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a modest but steady rise in sales in July 2026, with domestic sales at 30,516 units, up 5 per cent from 29,159 units a year earlier. Overall sales, including exports, stood at 32,516 units for the month.

The July performance follows a stronger June, when Toyota posted total sales of 31,016 units, supported by growth in both domestic dispatches and exports. In June, domestic sales rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 28,441 units, while exports increased 7 per cent to 2,575 units.

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Toyota's cumulative performance for calendar-year 2026 also remains healthy. Between January and July, the company recorded 233,854 domestic sales, a 13 per cent increase over the 207,497 units sold in the same period last year. Total dispatches for the January-June 2026 period had already reached 201,338 units, reflecting a 15 per cent rise from the corresponding period of 2025.

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For the first four months of FY2027, Toyota sold 128,746 units in the domestic market, up 8 per cent from 119,669 units in the same period last year. That suggests the company has begun the new financial year with consistent demand rather than sharp swings month to month.

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Commenting on the July numbers, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the company recorded steady sales during the month and highlighted the new Hilux as a fresh addition to the SUV portfolio. In June, he had pointed to continued demand across Toyota's passenger vehicle range and noted that the updated Innova Crysta was attracting steady customer interest.