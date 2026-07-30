Toyota Hilux Facelift: 6 Features Global Buyers Get, But Indian Buyers Don't

Toyota Hilux is a nameplate that barely needs any introduction in any part of the globe. The pickup truck is widely loved by enthusiasts and even militants. Why? Well, largely for its off-road capabilities and bulletproof reliability. The Japanese automaker has also launched the new updated avatar of the Hilux in the Indian market a couple of days back, and the buzz is all about the features it misses out, which its global counterpart gets. In my opinion, this isn't all that bad an affair to keep the prices justified, but more is always better. So, here's what it misses out on.

Leatherette Seats

The 2026 Hilux facelift comes equipped with fabric upholstery for the seats, while the global-spec Hilux and even the pre-facelift version of the truck came with leatherette seats. While some might take it as a bad move from Toyota, I believe that fabric seats are more versatile. They do not get as hot or cold as the ambient temperature. Instead, they remain warmer in the cold, and subsequently, better in summers. Only issue is - they are a bit tough to clean.

Manual Adjustments For Front Seats

The pre-facelift avatar of the Toyota Hilux came equipped with powered-front seats. This time around, it gets manual adjustments for the seats. There's enough criticism about the omission of this feature on social media. However, those who've spent time taking their Hilux out for water wading and have got the water inside the cabin would know that keeping the power-adjustment electric servo running is a task. Hence, manual adjustments mean better reliability.

48V Mild-Hybrid System

The global iteration of the 2026 Toyota Hilux made headlines for integrating a 48V mild-hybrid system with its 2.8-litre diesel engine. This 'Neo Drive' tech assists during acceleration and slightly bumps up fuel efficiency. The India-spec Hilux, however, skips this tech entirely, relying solely on the standard diesel powertrain. While buyers love better mileage, omitting the 48V system is actually a blessing in disguise for hardcore off-roaders. Mild-hybrid systems introduce an extra battery, a motor generator, and complex wiring. When you are bashing through rocks or wading deep water trails, less electrical complexity means fewer things that can short-circuit or fail in the middle of nowhere.

Electronic Power Steering

Globally, the new Hilux has transitioned to an Electric Power Steering (EPS) setup, making it light and effortless to maneuver in city traffic. In India, Toyota has chosen to stick with the old-school hydraulic power steering unit. Yes, a hydraulic unit demands more muscle effort at parking speeds and feels heavy inside the city. However, any enthusiast will tell you that a hydraulic setup offers raw, unfiltered feedback from the front wheels.

Also Read - New Toyota Hilux Variants Explained: Features, Differences, And What You Get

Rear Disc Brakes

In an era where all-around disc brakes are becoming the norm, the India-spec Hilux retains drum brakes at the rear, whereas many global variants have moved on to discs. Cost-cutting or an intentional attempt to offer a manual-mechanical hand brake, we'll let the enthusiasts decide.

Automatic Climate Control

Perhaps the most surprising omission on the India-spec Hilux facelift is the lack of Automatic Climate Control (or dual-zone climate control, which the global model gets). Instead, Indian buyers get a purely manual air-conditioning system with traditional rotary dials. Certainly, this feels like a glaring miss for a vehicle commanding a premium price tag.