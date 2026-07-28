Toyota Hilux Facelift Launched In India At Rs 32 Lakh: Gets New 4x2 Variant, More Features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the updated Hilux facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle pickup receives a host of cosmetic and feature upgrades while also becoming more accessible with the introduction of a new 4x2 automatic variant. The refreshed Hilux continues to be powered by Toyota's proven 2.8-litre diesel engine and retains its off-road credentials with the 4x4 variants.

The updated lineup now comprises GX 4x2 AT, GX 4x4 AT and VX 4x4 AT variants, giving buyers an additional entry point into Toyota's premium pickup range.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: New Colours, Refreshed Styling

Visually, the new Hilux retains its rugged stance but now gets subtle updates to freshen up its appearance. Buyers can choose from six exterior paint options, including Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Attitude Black, Ash, Emotional Red and Super White.

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Toyota has also equipped the pickup with new diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, front fog lamps, a rear deck boarding step for easier access to the cargo bed, and a tailgate assist function with a lockable rear door.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: Bigger Screen, More Features

Inside, the Hilux gets a notable technology upgrade. The cabin now features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system along with Toyota's i-Connect connected car technology.

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Other additions include a 360-degree camera with parking support and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), making the pickup more convenient for both urban driving and off-road adventures.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: Comprehensive Safety Package

Toyota has also strengthened the Hilux's safety package. The pickup now comes equipped with seven airbags, ABS with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, along with Toyota's GOA (Global Outstanding Assessment) body structure, designed to improve occupant protection during a collision.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: Built To Go Beyond The Tarmac

The Hilux continues to focus heavily on off-road capability. The 4x4 variants are equipped with Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), Downhill Assist Control (DAC) and advanced four-wheel-drive modes, allowing the pickup to tackle challenging terrain with greater confidence.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: Same 2.8-Litre Diesel, 500 Nm Torque

Power continues to come from Toyota's 2.8-litre GD diesel engine, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 204 HP of power and 500 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful offerings in its segment.

2026 Toyota Hilux Facelift: More Accessible Than Before

Perhaps the biggest talking point is the introduction of the GX 4x2 automatic variant. Until now, the Hilux range was limited to four-wheel-drive versions, making it a niche proposition. The addition of a rear-wheel-drive automatic option is expected to widen the pickup's appeal among buyers looking for the Hilux's rugged styling and reliability without necessarily requiring full-time off-road capability.