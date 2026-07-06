Next-Gen Toyota Hilux To Launch In India On July 28

Toyota India is set to launch the next-generation Hilux on July 28, 2026, bringing a significant update to the popular pickup truck. The ninth-gen model is expected to arrive with a refreshed exterior, a redesigned cabin and a more modern feature list, while continuing with the diesel powertrain that has already built the Hilux's reputation in India.

The India-spec Hilux is not expected to receive major changes to its overall shape, but Toyota is likely to revise several key styling elements. At the front, the pickup could get a new fascia with a body-coloured honeycomb grille, slimmer LED headlamps, a tougher-looking bumper and a skid plate for a more rugged appearance.

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From the side, the profile should remain familiar, with smooth door panels and squared-off wheel arches carrying over from the current model. However, buyers can expect a new set of alloy wheels to give the truck a fresher look. At the rear, revised bumper styling and updated LED tail-lamps are likely, while Toyota branding may shift from the badge to lettering on the tailgate.

The biggest changes are expected inside the cabin. The new Hilux is likely to feature dual 12.3-inch displays, giving the dashboard a far more contemporary feel than before. A new steering wheel and a redesigned centre console are also expected to be part of the update.

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Toyota has reportedly kept physical buttons in place, which should make the cabin easier to use in daily driving and off-road conditions alike. Feature additions are expected to include a 360-degree camera, ADAS, powered front seats and ventilated front seats, among other conveniences.

Under the hood, the new Hilux is expected to continue with the familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204 hp and 500 Nm. This engine is likely to be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, both sending power to all four wheels.

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Toyota may also bring in a 48V mild-hybrid system for this engine, similar to the setup seen on the Fortuner Neo Drive variant. At its global unveiling, Toyota also revealed an electric Hilux with a 59.2 kWh battery pack and dual-motor setup, though it is not yet confirmed whether that version will be launched in India.

The ninth-gen Toyota Hilux is expected to command a higher price than the outgoing model, which currently ranges from Rs 28.52 lakh to Rs 36 lakh, ex-showroom. With its updated design and added equipment, the new Hilux is likely to position itself as a more premium offering when it arrives later this month.