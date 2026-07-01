Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 7 Per Cent Sales Growth In June 2026

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a steady increase in sales for June 2026, with total dispatches reaching 31,016 units. This marks a 7 per cent growth compared to 28,869 units sold in the same month last year, reflecting consistent demand across domestic and export markets.

The company's domestic operations contributed significantly to the overall performance. Toyota dispatched 28,441 units to its dealer network in June 2026, registering an 8 percent increase over 26,453 units recorded in June 2025.

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The growth was supported by continued demand for Toyota's passenger vehicle lineup, which includes models across multiple segments catering to both private and fleet buyers. The list includes models like Rumion, Glanza, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and others.

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Toyota's export performance also showed positive momentum during the month. International shipments rose by 7 per cent to 2,575 units, compared to 2,416 units in June last year. This indicates stable demand in overseas markets alongside domestic growth.

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Looking at cumulative performance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 201,338 units for the January-June 2026 period. This represents a 15 per cent increase over the 174,890 units recorded during the same period in 2025.

Commenting on the performance, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President of Sales, Service, and Used Car Business at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said that the company's growth was driven by sustained market demand for its passenger vehicle portfolio.

He also highlighted that the recently updated Innova Crysta, featuring refreshed styling and design updates, continued to attract steady customer interest during the month.