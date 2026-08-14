Boxer Mary Kom Takes Delivery Of New Toyota Hilux Facelift: Check Pics

Olympic medalist and world boxing champion MC Mary Kom has brought home a brand new Toyota Hilux pickup truck. The boxer has chosen the latest ninth-generation version of the Japanese vehicle known for its bulletproof reliability. With this, she is also one of the first celebrities to take delivery of the latest product from the Japanese brand.

The pictures show Mary Kom taking delivery of the pickup truck in the presence of Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive V. P (Corporate Affairs & Governance), Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Based on the images, she has chosen the Emotional Red colour of the vehicle. Apart from red, the pickup is available in Sulphur Metallic, Platinum Pearl White Metallic, Attitude Black, Ash, and Super White colours.

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Ninth-Gen Toyota Hilux

The latest iteration of the Hilux is sold at a starting price of Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. Mary Kom seems to have bought the top-spec variant of the pickup truck, which comes at Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from this, the mid-spec variant of the vehicle comes at Rs 33.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hilux continues with the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel, now tuned to 204 hp and 500 Nm, and it's offered only with a 6-speed torque-converter automatic; the manual gearbox has been dropped. Toyota has also widened the range by adding a rear-wheel-drive (4x2) option alongside the existing 4x4 versions.

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The Hilux also comes packed with features like a 7-inch instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, cruise control, connected car technology, rear armrest with cup holders, a PM2.5 air filter, an 8-speaker audio system, and a 360-degree camera.

Mary Kom Cars

Apart from the Toyota Hilux, Mary Kom is also reported to be an owner of cars like Mercedes-Benz GLS, Toyota Fortuner, and Renault Kiger.