Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch Confirmed For September 5

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the Baleno facelift will launch in India on September 5, 2026. The updated premium hatchback will arrive ahead of the festive season, with changes expected to focus on styling, equipment and cabin appeal rather than a complete mechanical overhaul.

The current Baleno is part of the model's second generation, introduced in 2022. Once launched, the facelift will continue to compete with the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Glanza in India's premium hatchback segment.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Design

Earlier test mules have indicated that the biggest styling changes will be concentrated at the front. The Baleno facelift is expected to receive a redesigned grille with a horizontal chrome bar connecting the headlamps.

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The existing boomerang-shaped LED daytime-running lights are likely to continue, while the headlamp design itself may remain largely unchanged. The front bumper has been revised, and the fog lamps fitted to the current model do not appear on the test vehicles spotted so far.

Changes to the side profile are expected to be limited. The updated Baleno could receive a fresh alloy wheel design, while the overall silhouette will likely remain the same with pull-style door handles and the same shoulderline among other details.

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At the rear, the hatchback may receive a redesigned bumper, but the wraparound LED tail-lamps are expected to continue unchanged. The roof-mounted spoiler and rear wiper should also be carried over.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Interior, Features

The cabin of the facelifted Baleno is expected to retain the current dashboard layout, including the free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, trapezoid-shaped air-conditioning vents and three-spoke steering wheel.

Maruti Suzuki could introduce revised upholstery, new trim finishes and additional convenience features. A single-pane electric sunroof and ambient lighting are possible additions. Existing features such as automatic climate control, a six-speaker audio system, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors and an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror are expected to continue. However, the details will be confirmed at the time of launch.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Powertrain

The Baleno facelift is expected to retain the current 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 90 hp and 113 Nm. It is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The CNG version is also likely to continue, producing 77.5 hp and 98.5 Nm and available exclusively with the five-speed manual transmission.

Expected Price

The current Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift is expected to command a slight premium because of its updated styling and potential feature additions.