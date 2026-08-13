MG Hector Hawk Teased Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

JSW MG Motor India has released the first official teaser of its upcoming seven-seat electric SUV, ahead of its scheduled India debut on August 26, 2026. Alongside the teaser, the company has announced that bookings are now open, with reservations available at Rs 21,000 through MG's official website. The SUV, expected to be named the MG Hector Hawk and marks the brand's entry into the three-row electric SUV segment.

ADAPT Platform

The upcoming MG Hector Hawk will be the brand's first production model to be built on the newly developed ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform). This flexible architecture has been engineered to accommodate a wide range of powertrain options, including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, strong hybrid, and range-extender hybrid systems.

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The ADAPT platform also underpins the Wuling Starlight 560, which serves as the foundation for both the Hector Hawk EV and its plug-in hybrid counterpart. MG has confirmed through the teaser that the first version to arrive in India will be the fully electric model, with a plug-in hybrid variant scheduled to follow in the coming months

MG Hector Hawk SUV: Design

The official teaser highlights the Hector Hawk's upright stance, long wheelbase, roof rails, and expansive greenhouse, underscoring its positioning as a spacious family SUV.

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Based on earlier prototypes, the production model is expected to feature a sealed front grille with an illuminated MG logo, rectangular LED headlamps paired with slim daytime running lights, connected LED tail lamps, large alloy wheels, and thick body cladding. Dimensionally, the India-spec SUV is anticipated to measure 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,755 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm, placing it among the larger offerings in its segment.

MG Hector Hawk SUV: Cabin, Features

The Hector Hawk will be introduced exclusively with a seven-seat configuration, incorporating bench-type seating in both the second and third rows to maximise practicality.

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Inside the cabin, the SUV is expected to feature a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, complemented by a digital driver's display. Convenience technologies such as wireless charging, automatic climate control, and connected car functions are also anticipated.

Additional highlights will include a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS, positioning the Hector Hawk as a technologically advanced offering in the three-row SUV segment.

MG Hector Hawk SUV: Powertrain

The fully electric Hector Hawk is expected to be equipped with a 69.2 kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted motor delivering approximately 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque.

International specifications indicate a driving range of up to 530 km, while the battery is anticipated to support DC fast charging, enabling a charge from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in about 20 minutes under ideal conditions. Final India-specific details regarding battery capacity, charging speed, and certified range will be officially confirmed at the time of launch.

MG Hector Hawk SUV: Hybrid

Following the launch of the fully electric model, MG is expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the Hector Hawk. This variant is likely to combine a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack.

The combined output is anticipated to be around 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The plug-in hybrid will offer an electric-only driving range of approximately 125 km, while the integration of a full petrol tank is expected to deliver a total range exceeding 1,000 km.