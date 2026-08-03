MG Cyberster, M9 Couture Edition Launched In India; Check Prices

MG Motor India has introduced the Cyberster Couture Edition and M9 Couture Edition in the country, bringing a design-led update to its premium electric lineup. Developed in collaboration with fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, both models focus on visual exclusivity rather than mechanical changes.

The Cyberster Couture Edition is priced at Rs 87.49 lakh, while the M9 Couture Edition costs Rs 84.94 lakh, both ex-showroom. Each carries a premium of Rs 4.99 lakh over their respective standard versions and will be limited to just 50 units each. Bookings opened on July 20 through MG Select dealerships, with availability expected to be limited.

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Design Highlights

The biggest distinction between the standard models and the Couture Editions lies in their styling. Both vehicles get a white exterior finish paired with contrasting graphics inspired by Gaurav Gupta's "Serpent Infinity" design language.

On the Cyberster Couture Edition, orange accent streaks run across the bodywork, complemented by dual Serpent Infinity badges on the bonnet. The same motif is also embroidered on the tonneau cover, adding a subtle but distinctive touch to the electric roadster's overall identity.

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The M9 Couture Edition takes a slightly different approach. It features charcoal-toned graphics across the body, along with a Serpent Infinity badge on the front bumper. Decorative elements around the MG logo are designed to resemble a mythical winged panther, giving the MPV a more thematic visual presence. Inside, the dashboard carries a 'Couture Edition' inscription, while the rest of the cabin remains unchanged.

Both models also receive gold-finished MG badges in place of the standard chrome, further setting them apart visually.

Powertrain And Performance

Mechanically, there are no changes to either model. The Cyberster continues with its 77 kWh battery pack and dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup, producing 503 bhp and 725 Nm. MG claims a 0-100 kmph time of 3.2 seconds and a MIDC-certified range of 580 km.

The M9 retains its 90 kWh battery paired with a single front-mounted electric motor that delivers 241.6 bhp and 350 Nm. It offers a claimed MIDC range of 548 km, positioning it as a long-range electric MPV.