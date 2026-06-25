MG To Unveil New Hybrid SUV On July 16: Is It Wuling Starlight 560 From China?

JSW MG Motor India has been working on its plan to expand the range of new energy vehicles in the Indian market. Now the automaker is going to launch a new plug-in hybrid vehicle on July 16. While the details have not been revealed yet, it is expected to be the India-spec version of the Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in. It will likely be a pattern similar to what we have seen with Hector and the Comet in the past.

Dimensions And Exterior Design

The Wuling Starlight 560 is positioned as a mid-size SUV with a length of 4,745 mm, a width of 1,850 mm, and a height of 1,755mm, along with a wheelbase of 2,810 mm. Its upright stance and proportions suggest a focus on practicality and cabin space.

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The front design features a large black grille in the hybrid version, while the electric variant gets a closed-off fascia. Both versions come with sleek LED headlamps, dual projector units, and distinctive LED daytime running lights. The rugged front bumper, complemented by black cladding and a faux skid plate, adds to its SUV appeal.

From the side, the SUV gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, and pronounced wheel arch cladding. At the rear, the design remains clean with wraparound LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a blacked-out bumper.

Interior And Features

Inside, the SUV offers a dual-tone cabin with a minimalistic layout. It is equipped with a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. The two-spoke steering wheel integrates controls for infotainment and cruise functions.

The model can accommodate up to seven passengers and features leatherette upholstery. Other highlights include powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control with rear vents, and a six-speaker audio system.

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Safety features include six airbags, TPMS, hill-hold assist, an electronic parking brake and ADAS functions. The India-spec version is expected to offer a similar equipment list.

Powertrain

Globally, the Wuling Starlight 560 is offered with both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and all-electric powertrain options. The Indonesia-spec version, known as the Wuling Eksion, features a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a 20.5 kWh battery pack. This setup produces a combined output of 195 hp and 230 Nm, with a claimed electric-only range of up to 125 km and a total driving range exceeding 1,000 km.

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There is also a fully electric variant equipped with a 69.2 kWh battery pack and a front-mounted motor producing 201 hp. This version delivers a claimed range of up to 530 km (CLTC cycle). It remains to be seen whether MG will introduce both powertrain options in India.