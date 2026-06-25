Maruti Suzuki Dzire Gets Expensive, Prices Increased By Up To Rs 7,500: Full List

Maruti Suzuki - the country's largest carmaker, has hiked the prices of its best-selling model - Dzire. The sub-4m compact sedan also bagged the title of India's highest-selling car for FY25. While there's an industry-wide price hike on cars and commercial vehicles, Maruti Suzuki has also raised prices of the Dzire. The base variant - LXI, continues with unchanged prices, but other variants get a price hike of up to Rs 7,500. The highest price increase is rolled out for the VXI CNG and ZXI CNG trims of Rs 7,500, bringing their ex-showroom prices to Rs 8.10 lakh and Rs 9.11 lakh, respectively. Petrol variants, on the other hand, have received a price hike of Rs 5,000 only.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Updated Price List (June 2026)

Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI - Rs 6.25 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI - Rs 7.22 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI - Rs 8.22 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXI+ - Rs 8.91 lakh

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Drives 635 HP Defender Octa At 83 Years Old: Video

Talking of the mechanical specs, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire runs on a 1.2L Z-Series 3-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The powerplant is tuned to produce a peak power output of 82 Hp and 112 Nm of max torque. It is available with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. As for the gearbox, there are two choices - 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. The claimed mileage for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire stands at 24.79 kmpl for manual variants, 25.71 kmpl for AMT trims, and 33.73 km/kg for CNG version.

Also Read - Tata Motors Plans 15 Model Portfolio By FY2031, Six New Nameplates Incoming

The Dzire also boasts a 5-star Bharat NCAP crash test rating. It comes standard with features like - 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, hill-hold assist, seat belt reminder, rear defogger and more. The convenience features also include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 6-speaker sound system, 360-degree parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, cruise control, steering-mounted audio controls, electronic sunroof, keyless entry & go, push-button start-stop system, and more.

Maruti Suzuki sells the Dzire in a total of 6 colour options, namely Gallant Red, Alluring Blue, Nutmeg Brown, Bluish Black, Arctic White, Magma Grey, and Splendid Silver.