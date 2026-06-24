Tata Motors Plans 15 Model Portfolio By FY2031, Six New Nameplates Incoming

Tata Motors has outlined a product expansion strategy, aiming to grow its passenger vehicle portfolio to 15 models by FY2031. The plan includes the introduction of six all-new nameplates, alongside multiple updates to its existing lineup, as the company looks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.

Announced during its Investor Day presentation, Tata Motors' roadmap includes more than 20 product interventions over the next five years. These will comprise new models, facelifts, feature upgrades, and powertrain enhancements across its current range.

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The addition of six new nameplates is expected to play a key role in helping the automaker enter new segments and broaden its appeal among buyers. The expanded portfolio will also offer a wider mix of body styles and fuel options, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Among the near-term launches, Tata Motors is set to introduce the Sierra.ev, scheduled for debut on June 30. This will be followed by Safari.ev, which is expected to arrive around the festive season. The company is also working on the Avinya EV range, which is likely to be introduced within the next year.

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These launches underline Tata Motors' continued focus on strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, which has been a key growth driver in recent years.

Tata Motors is targeting a 30 percent EV mix within its passenger vehicle portfolio by FY2031. In terms of volumes, this translates to annual EV sales of approximately 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh units, marking a significant increase from current levels.

The company also plans to expand its EV portfolio from six models to 10. It expects EVs to account for 15-20 percent of the overall passenger vehicle market by the end of the decade, while EVs and CNG vehicles combined could contribute nearly 45 percent.

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In line with its product expansion, Tata Motors is aiming for annual passenger vehicle sales of over 1.2 million units by FY2031, compared to around 640,000 units at present. The automaker is also targeting a market share of 18-20 percent.

To support this growth, Tata Motors plans to scale up its manufacturing capacity from approximately 900,000 units to 1.3 million units over the next two to three years.