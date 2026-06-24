Delhi Traffic Challans To Be Settled At Weekend Courts: Check Date, Timing, And More

Delhi motorists will soon have an additional window to settle pending traffic challans, with the Delhi District Courts announcing the launch of Weekend Traffic Courts (WTC). The initiative is aimed at easing the burden on regular courts while offering greater convenience to vehicle owners across the national capital.

Weekend Courts: Dates And Timings

The Weekend Traffic Courts will function on the second Saturday and all Sundays of every month across all district court complexes in Delhi. Court proceedings will be conducted between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM, divided into two slots: 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. As per the official notice, the courts will begin operations from July 5, 2026.

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How To Settle Traffic Challans

Motorists can download their challan slips through the official Delhi Traffic Police website using their vehicle registration number. The facility to access and download challans will be available starting June 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM.

While downloading the challan, users must select their preferred court complex, date of appearance, and time slot. On the scheduled date, they will be required to visit the chosen court and carry a printed copy of the challan slip for submission before the concerned judge.

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Cases Covered Under The Initiative

The Weekend Traffic Courts will only take up compoundable offences, which can be resolved by paying a prescribed fine. Non-compoundable offences, typically involving more serious violations, will continue to be handled through regular judicial processes.

Addressing Pending Challans

The move comes in response to a significant backlog of traffic violations in the city. As per a report, Delhi Traffic Police data as of June 15, over 4.3 crore challans and camera-generated notices remain pending. This includes more than 1 crore on-the-spot challans and approximately 3.3 crore notices issued through automated enforcement systems.

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Existing Options Still Available

Motorists will continue to have access to other modes of settlement. Eligible cases can be resolved via the Virtual Court platform, which operates round the clock without requiring physical presence. Additionally, evening courts function on working days between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and select cases are periodically referred to Lok Adalats for bulk disposal.

With the introduction of Weekend Traffic Courts, authorities aim to streamline challan disposal, reduce pendency, and provide a more flexible mechanism for compliance.