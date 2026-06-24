Pollution Under Control Certificate Validity May Extend To 3 Years For BS6 Vehicles: Report

Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) for owners of BS-VI vehicles that are less than six years old may soon be valid for three years, with the government considering increasing the validity. This will provide relief to owners of such vehicles, sparing them from renewing their papers every year. As per TOI's report, the government is considering a new set of rules that will extend the validity of PUCCs for private vehicles.

Based on the report, the BS-VI vehicles, which are six to ten years old, will continue to need PUCC renewals annually. Meanwhile, vehicles over 10 years old will need a renewal every six months. The move is aimed at reducing the compliance burden on owners of newer vehicles because the vehicles with these emission norms have relatively cleaner emissions compared to the older models.

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It is to be noted that the aforementioned norms will only be applicable for BS-VI private vehicles. Meanwhile, PUCC for the BS-VI commercial vehicles up to six years old has a validity of up to two years. For such vehicles over six years old, the norms will be similar to those of private vehicles. The proposed framework is part of an overhaul of the pollution certificate regime.

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The move is intended to reflect the cleaner emissions profile of BS-VI vehicles while discouraging the continued use of older, more polluting vehicles. Officials are also looking at tightening the testing process to reduce manipulation in readings.

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The report comes at a time when the government is also planning to introduce a new electric vehicle policy, providing incentives for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles to reduce vehicular pollution. It is also aimed at phasing out older vehicles by providing a scrappage bonus for the purchase of newer vehicles.