Renault Kiger Gets More Affordable Turbo Petrol Variant, Priced At Rs 7.89 Lakh

Renault India has expanded the variant lineup of the Kiger SUV by introducing a new Evolution+ trim. The variant will be available with both a naturally aspirated (NA) engine with MT and AMT, along with the option of turbo petrol with MT. With this, Kiger is claimed to be the country's most affordable SUV with a turbo petrol engine at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the NA variant comes at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new trim also adds features like a Smart Access Card with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, and a wireless smartphone charger at a lower price point. In addition, the turbo lineup has grown from three to five variants, with the Techno trim now available with a 5-speed manual as well. The naturally aspirated range has also expanded from six to eight variants, offering buyers more choices across price bands.

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For the turbo Kiger, all-India ex-showroom prices are Rs 7,89,000 for the Evolution+ manual, Rs 8,45,000 for the Techno manual, Rs 9,35,000 for the Techno X-Tronic CVT, and Rs 9,35,000 for the Emotion manual, with the Emotion X-Tronic CVT priced at Rs 10,35,000.

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For the naturally aspirated Kiger Energy range, the Authentic manual is priced at Rs 5,81,000. The Evolution trim costs Rs 6,55,000 for the manual and Rs 6,99,000 for the Easy-R AMT. The Evolution+ is priced at Rs 6,99,000 for the manual and Rs 7,45,000 for the AMT. The Techno variant is listed at Rs 7,55,000 for the manual and Rs 8,05,000 for the AMT, while the top-end Emotion is available only with a manual gearbox at Rs 8,45,000.

The Renault Kiger's 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and comes with a 5-speed manual or AMT option. The more powerful 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 100 bhp, with torque outputs of 152 Nm in manual form and 160 Nm with the CVT. Renault says the turbo version offers one of the best torque-to-weight ratios in its class. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual and an X-Tronic CVT automatic.