Highway Authority To Facilitate Travellers With Vehicle Repair Shop On Expressways

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to improve on-road assistance for highway users by prioritising the development of puncture repair and vehicle service facilities along national highways and expressways. The move comes in response to frequent complaints from commuters who face delays and inconvenience due to a lack of immediate mechanical support during breakdowns.

NHAI's wholly owned subsidiary, National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), has instructed its field offices to expedite the establishment of vehicle repair shops and puncture repair services at Wayside Amenities (WSAs). These amenities, typically located at intervals of 40-60 kilometres, are designed to serve as rest and service hubs for travellers.

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WSAs are already equipped with essential facilities such as fuel stations, restaurants, washrooms, EV charging points, and dedicated spaces for truck drivers. Spread across approximately four hectares, these hubs are being developed to support both passenger vehicles and commercial transport. The addition of repair and puncture services is expected to significantly enhance their utility.

According to officials, the decision is based on observed gaps in roadside assistance infrastructure, particularly on access-controlled expressways where motorists often struggle to find help during emergencies. "A larger number of vehicles and puncture repair services are required on several National Highways and Expressways to ensure timely assistance and reduce inconvenience," an NHAI official stated.

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The initiative aims to reduce vehicle downtime, improve road safety, and offer quicker support during breakdowns. With increasing traffic volumes on highways, the absence of nearby repair facilities has often resulted in motorists being stranded for extended periods.

NHLML is currently developing a nationwide network of modern wayside amenities under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Operators of these facilities are already permitted to set up repair services under existing agreements, and NHAI has now urged stakeholders to accelerate implementation.

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By integrating repair and maintenance services into WSAs, NHAI aims to create a more user-centric highway ecosystem, ensuring smoother and safer travel for long-distance commuters across India.