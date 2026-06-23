Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Launched In India At Rs 9.09 Lakh

Citroen India has introduced a new Comfort Edition of the Aircross SUV, aimed at enhancing the cabin experience with a set of interior-focused upgrades. Priced at Rs 9.09 lakh (ex-showroom), the special edition is based on the entry-level You variant and carries a premium of Rs 20,000. It is also available with the mid-spec Plus trim at no additional cost, with prices extending up to Rs 11.99 lakh for the turbo-petrol version.

The key highlight of the Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition is the addition of leatherette seat upholstery as standard across variants. This feature, typically reserved for higher trims in this segment, is expected to improve overall comfort and perceived cabin quality. The update aligns with Citroen's focus on offering a more premium in-cabin experience at an accessible price point.

Also Read: Skoda Kodiaq RS First Batch Sold Out Ahead Of Launch

In addition to the upholstery upgrade, Citroen has introduced height-adjustable rear headrests, which enhance rear passenger comfort. The cabin also benefits from improved soft-touch materials, contributing to a more refined interior ambience. These changes are intended to make the Aircross more appealing for family-oriented buyers seeking added comfort without a significant increase in cost.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Front Fully Revealed In New Teaser Ahead Of Launch

Alongside the Comfort Edition, Citroen is offering three optional accessory packages designed to cater to varied customer needs. The 'You Pack' focuses on technology and styling enhancements, bringing features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse parking camera, front fog lamps, and cosmetic exterior additions.

Also Read: Tata Avinya Dashboard Revealed Via Design Patent: Production To Begin Soon?

Buyers can also opt for the 'Plus Pack', which adds convenience features like a wireless smartphone charging pad. For those prioritising in-cabin entertainment and safety, the 'Max Pack' includes a JBL audio system and a three-channel dashcam with integrated driver assistance alerts.

With the introduction of the Comfort Edition, Citroen aims to strengthen the value proposition of the Aircross in the competitive compact SUV segment. The update focuses on practical enhancements rather than mechanical changes, making it a more comfort-oriented offering for everyday use.