Skoda Kodiaq RS First Batch Sold Out Ahead Of Launch

Skoda Auto India has announced that the first batch of the upcoming Kodiaq RS has been sold out within six minutes of bookings opening on June 22. According to the company, it indicates strong early interest in the performance-oriented version of its flagship SUV. The official price announcement is still awaited, though expectations suggest a figure of around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda Kodiaq RS is positioned as the most performance-focused iteration of the Kodiaq lineup in India. Under the hood, it features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 hp and 400 Nm of torque. This marks a notable increase over the standard model. The engine is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. Skoda claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.3 seconds.

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In addition to performance upgrades, the Kodiaq RS also benefits from Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus), an adaptive suspension system designed to balance ride comfort and handling. This setup is expected to enhance both everyday usability and high-speed stability.

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On the design front, the Kodiaq RS is offered in four monotone colour options: Moon White, Steel Grey, Velvet Red, and Magic Black. It also features LED Matrix headlights with cornering and all-weather functions, a grille light strip, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The exterior design retains the familiar Kodiaq silhouette but incorporates subtle elements that distinguish it as the sportier variant.

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Inside, the SUV adopts an all-black cabin theme with contrasting red accents and stitching. The feature list includes a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 13-speaker Canton audio system. Other highlights include ventilated and heated front sport seats with memory functions, a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, and dual wireless charging pads.

Safety equipment is comprehensive, with features such as nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system, parking assistance, and an advanced driver assistance system suite. The Kodiaq RS is expected to be priced at a premium over the standard model, reinforcing its positioning as a performance-led flagship offering.