Skoda Slavia Facelift Launch Set For August 18 In India

Skoda is preparing to launch the Slavia facelift in India on August 18, bringing a set of careful updates to its midsize sedan rather than a full redesign. The refreshed model is expected to add new features, minor styling changes and a new automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol version, while retaining the same engine range.

Exterior Changes

The facelifted Slavia is likely to look familiar, but not unchanged. Test mules have already hinted at updated LED lighting elements in the headlamps, a revised tail-lamp design and a new grille with integrated lighting details, similar to what is seen on the latest Kushaq and Kodiaq. Redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with a new set of alloy wheels, are also expected to give the sedan a sharper appearance.

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These changes may be modest, but they should help the Slavia stay visually fresh in a segment where design updates are often enough to renew interest.

Cabin Updates

Inside, the dashboard layout is expected to remain largely the same. The brand could introduce a larger 10.25-inch digital driver's display, along with revised seat upholstery and front parking sensors. There is also curiosity around whether the brand will add a rear-seat massage function, since this feature was recently introduced on the facelifted Kushaq.

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Most of the current equipment is expected to continue. That includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen, single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, eight-speaker sound system, automatic climate control with rear vents, six airbags and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

Engine And Gearbox

Mechanically, the Slavia facelift is expected to keep its existing petrol engine line-up. This includes the 115hp 1.0-litre TSI and the 150hp 1.5-litre TSI. The key change is likely to be on the transmission side, where the 1.0 TSI is expected to move from the current 6-speed torque-converter automatic to the newer 8-speed automatic that debuted on the Kushaq facelift.

The 1.5 TSI is expected to continue with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That means the facelift should improve convenience without altering the sedan's basic character.

Pricing And Rivals

The Slavia currently starts at Rs 10 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom. With the facelift, a slight price increase is likely. Once launched, the updated sedan will continue to compete with the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.