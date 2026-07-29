Tata Punch EV Facelift Bags 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

The 2026 Tata Punch EV facelift has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, reinforcing its position as one of the safer compact electric SUVs on sale in India. It scored 31.09 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection, with the rating applying across the full variant range.

Crash Test Scores

In adult occupant protection, the Punch EV achieved 15.28 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.80 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. It also cleared the side pole impact test, which is an important part of the overall crash evaluation.

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For child occupant protection, the SUV scored a full 24 out of 24 in the child restraint system dynamic test, 12 out of 12 in CRS installation, and 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment score. These results show that Tata has continued to place a strong emphasis on safety, especially in a segment where family buyers often look closely at protection ratings before making a decision.

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Safety Equipment

The Punch EV comes with standard safety features across all variants. These include electronic stability control, side head curtain airbags, pedestrian protection and seat belt reminders for every seating position. ISOFIX anchorages are also available on the outboard rear seats, which should make child seat installation simpler and more secure.

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That level of standardisation matters because it means safety is not limited to the top variant. Buyers choosing the entry-level version still get the core protection package, which is often one of the first things families notice when comparing small electric SUVs.

Comparison With Earlier Test

This is the second time the Punch EV has been tested by Bharat NCAP. Compared with the pre-facelift model tested in 2024, the adult occupant score has come down slightly from 31.46 to 31.09. The child occupant protection score, however, remains unchanged at 45 out of 49.

The difference is small, but it is worth noting because it shows how closely modern crash ratings are being tracked by buyers. Even a minor shift can become part of the conversation, especially in a highly competitive EV segment.