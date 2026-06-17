Citroen eC3X Launched In India With BaaS At Rs 6.89 Lakh

Citroen has launched the eC3X as its entry-level EV in the Indian market at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom) with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS). It comes with a battery subscription cost of Rs 2.26 per km. Meanwhile, consumers willing to pay the up-front cost of the battery can buy the car at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). For this price, consumers get styling changes with the 'X' suffix over the previously available standard model. It is to be noted that the car is available for bookings.

The Citroen eC3X continues to have a design similar to its ICE counterpart, with a front fascia consisting of LED DRLs, fog lamps, and its signature grille. It rides on 15-inch alloy wheels with protective cladding on the body. It is available in six monotone colours, including Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and Deep Forest Green.

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In the cabin, the brand claims that the things are designed "to be easy". It continues to have a similar layout as the previous model, with the dashboard finished in electric blue decor and the seats upholstered in Tone Lama Leatherette. The car also gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto.

The list of features for the model includes a wireless mobile charger & connected car technology 2.0, with a feature list including remote access features, electrochromic IRVM, and more. Also on offer are the optional JBL audio system and Front and Rear Dashcam Package. For safety, the car gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat mounts, lane departure warning, high-speed alert, and more.

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The Citroen eC3X comes with a 29.2 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 320 km on a single charge. The power from the battery is used by an electric motor producing 57 hp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The battery can be juiced up using a DC fast charger from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes.