Haryana Approves 100% Tax Exemption On Electric Vehicles Up To Rs 30 Lakh

The Haryana government has approved full exemption of motor vehicle tax on new electric vehicles in a major decision that aims to promote clean and sustainable mobility.

The rebate will be applicable on new battery-operated scooters, autos, e-rickshaws, and four-wheelers with an ex-showroom price of up to Rs 30 lakh registered in the state. On those priced above Rs 30 lakh, a 50% rebate has been approved.

Until now, Haryana offered a 20% rebate on the one-time tax on battery-operated and CNG vehicles. While the concession has now been extended to 100% on electric vehicles, it remains unchanged at 20% for CNG vehicles.

The tax rebate is expected to significantly boost the adoption of electric vehicles by making them more affordable and help in reducing vehicular emissions and curbing pollution.

Besides, a 1% rebate has also been granted on motor vehicle tax for non-commercial vehicles costing up to Rs 20 lakh and registered in women's names.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday, fulfilling assurances made in the state budget 2026-27.

Saini said the initiative aims to make women self-reliant and encourage them to purchase vehicles in their own names.

The government believes that this tax concession will enhance women's economic empowerment and boost their participation in economic activities.