"Filled With Dead Bodies": 20 Killed In Brutal PoK Crackdown By Pakistan Forces

At least 20 Kashmiris have been killed and over 50 injured in the past 24 hours as Pakistan cracked down on locals calling for a boycott of the elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Violence was reported in Rawalakot's Dreik Eighth area, where Pakistani forces targeted the protesters.

Since yesterday, security forces have reportedly killed 20 people, including Usman Nazir, brother of Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) core committee member and spokesperson Umar Nazir Kashmiri, who were boycotting the elections, according to sources.

This includes 80 people who have been killed by Pakistani forces since protests in PoK started on June 5.

In the videos from the region seen by NDTV, dead bodies of protestors were seen lying on the roads as security forces fired on the crowd.



"Friends, the situation has become dire. Rawalakot is filled with dead bodies and the wounded. For God's sake, stand with us right now; please, stand with us," said Aqeel Bhai, a social media influencer from PoK, in a video message.



"I have just barely escaped with my life. I no longer care about my own survival. After seeing so many brothers martyred. I have come here to plead with you with folded hands. Please have some conscience; to all the international media watching, please support us. We are peaceful people. Countless dead bodies, countless wounded. Our shoulders are exhausted from carrying the bodies," he added.

The Pakistani security forces have primarily targeted the members of Awami Action Committee (AAC), which has been spearheading the campaign to boycott the ongoing so-called legislative polls in the region.

Islamabad has sent over 14,000 armed security personnel to the region for a massive security build-up across PoK as the election process began on Monday. Snipers have been deployed at several locations, while the security forces have been accused of using live ammunition and long-range tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

According to an IANS report, security forces have been ordered to open fire on those boycotting the elections in a move to silence dissent in the region, which has been witnessing protests for several weeks now.

In addition to using brute force against the people of PoK, the establishment has also suspended internet and mobile services in the region. Electricity and water supply have also been cut in several parts of the region.

PoK Polls

Elections for 45 contesting seats in PoK are to be held in three phases till August 10.

There are 53 seats in the so-called legislative assembly of PoK, of which 45 are directly elected, while eight seats are reserved for women, technocrats, and clerics.

Polling in 13 constituencies of the Mirpur division was held on July 27. The nine constituencies of the Muzaffarabad division, along with all 12 refugee constituencies, will hold polls on August 2, and 11 constituencies of the Poonch division on August 10.