Range Rover GT To Be Brand's First Fastback Grand Tourer With Electric Powertrain

Range Rover GT has been previewed as the brand's fifth global model and its first entirely new nameplate since the Velar arrived in 2017. It will debut as an all-electric fastback grand tourer, signalling a new direction for Range Rover while still promising the comfort and capability the badge is known for.

New Direction

Unlike the traditional SUV shape associated with Range Rover, the GT adopts a lower, sleeker profile with coupe-like proportions. The design clearly leans toward long-distance touring, with a more road-focused stance and a fastback roofline that gives it a distinct identity. Even so, Range Rover says the model will keep the all-terrain ability expected from the brand.

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The GT is built on JLR's new EMA architecture, making it the first all-electric Range Rover to use this platform. It will be manufactured at Halewood in the UK, alongside ICE and hybrid models. A hybrid version is also planned later in the lifecycle, but the launch version will be fully electric.

Cabin Layout

Range Rover has also shown the first glimpse of the interior, and it follows a restrained, minimalist approach. The dashboard has been cleaned up so the technology sits more naturally within the cabin rather than dominating it. A new single-screen setup is paired with a separate driver display, replacing a traditional instrument cluster.

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The air vent runs across the dashboard in a hidden format, while woven textile material is used to integrate the speakers more discreetly. The aim appears to be a calmer cabin environment, which fits the GT's long-distance touring brief. Range Rover has also placed strong emphasis on second-row comfort, claiming class-leading legroom.

Electric Launch Plan

The GT will initially launch only as a battery electric vehicle. Range Rover has confirmed that a full hybrid electric vehicle option will join later, giving the model a broader powertrain. Battery size, range, charging capability and performance figures have not yet been disclosed.

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What is clear, however, is the positioning. The GT is meant to combine electric performance, refined long-haul comfort and the familiar Range Rover sense of capability in a form that feels more car-like than the brand's existing SUVs.