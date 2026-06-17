Stuck MG Cyberster Sports Car In Gurgaon Is A Lesson On Dealing With Bad Roads

Sports cars getting stuck on speed breakers on Indian roads is not a new sight. However, in such situations, drivers are often mindful of their cars' low ground clearance and where they are driving. Questions like whether the car will be able to cross a patch without scraping are often on their minds. Adding to the list of such incidents, a video is going viral on Instagram showing an MG Cyberster stuck on a construction site.

What Happened?

The video, reportedly from Gurgaon (Gurugram), shows a red MG Cyberster stuck on an elevated patch of an under-construction road. The driver seems to have made an error of judgment while crossing the road, leaving the low-slung car hanging on the elevation. While the driver tried to get the car out, a man can be seen pushing it down to help it gain some traction and move out of the spot. However, their attempts seem to be in vain.

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When Roads Test More Than Cars

For low-slung cars like the MG Cyberster, there's very little margin for error on uneven patches, construction zones, and poorly designed speed breakers. Built for performance, such cars struggle with sudden elevation changes and rough patches. Even a small misjudgment, like in this case, can leave the car stranded.

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The video highlights a broader mismatch between road conditions and certain vehicle types. It also serves as a reminder for drivers of performance cars to be extra cautious, especially on unfamiliar or under-construction roads.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster, an electric roadster, is worth Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It comes with a 77 kWh battery pack, which has a CLTC-rated range of 580 km, with two motors making a combined 544 hp and 725 Nm. It offers a range of 510 km on a single charge and has a weight of 1,985kg with a dual-motor AWD variant capable of going from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.