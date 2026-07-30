Woman 'Charges' Husband Rs 1,000 For Cafe-Style Meals, Unique Arrangement Divides Internet

A Gurgaon-based food content creator has gone viral after revealing that her husband pays her Rs 1,000 whenever she prepares a special cafe-style meal at home. While the arrangement amused many, it also sparked a heated debate online, with some accusing her of treating marriage like a business transaction.

The creator, Priya, first shared the idea in an Instagram video that has since crossed 1.2 million views. In the clip, she explained that there is a financial agreement between her and her husband. Whenever she recreates restaurant-style dishes that look and taste like they came from a cafe, he pays her Rs 1,000.

She argued that the arrangement allows them to enjoy quality food at home, keeps the money within the family and, most importantly, acknowledges the time, skill and effort that goes into preparing elaborate meals.

"There's a financial contract between my husband and me. I make the food taste and look cafe-like; he pays for it. I know a lot of people will say that's what a wife does, but this wife doesn't. From all generations, women have been doing it all. When you can eat the same food outside and pay for it, this is more convenient. Money stays at home, efforts are being appreciated and we both enjoy the recipes overall," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video quickly divided social media. While some viewers praised the couple for finding a fun and practical way to value unpaid domestic work, others criticised Priya, calling the idea materialistic and questioning why a husband should have to pay his wife for cooking.

Some said every couple is free to manage their finances in whatever way works best for them, provided both partners are happy with the arrangement.

One user joked, saying, "So I assume you will also charge him to deliver his babies."

Another said, "Such a bad idea! We gotta do something out of love for our family, & cooking is also one of them. Please don't promote such a materialistic mindset because relationships around are already fragile. And yeah, you can do it once out of fun, but not regularly."

A third person defended the idea and said, "We need to normalise this. Why are people crying over this? Do you see your wife as an outsider? The money is still within the family + someone feels appreciated!"

A fourth user commented, "I really wish WOMEN would not put other WOMEN DOWN. This works for her, and it's cute funny understanding between them. You go, girl."