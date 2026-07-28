Videos: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Gurugram After Heavy Rain

The monsoon story that has been plaguing the people of Gurugram for years repeated on Tuesday, with rainfall triggering waterlogging and traffic jams in the city.

Videos circulating on social media show traffic moving at a snail's pace amid pools of water on streets.

More than 50 areas across the city turned into waterlogged pools following the rain.

Traffic moved very slowly between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk because of one-and-a-half feet of waterlogging.

Traffic jams were also observed on service lanes of the Daulatabad flyover on the Dwarka Expressway due to waterlogging on both sides, reported PTI.

Water levels rose to around two feet on Chauma Road in Rajendra Park. Several cars stalled in the middle of the road.

The accumulated rainwater entered many shops and homes in areas like New Palam Vihar, New Colony, Madanpuri, Railway Road, Sector-4 Market, and sectors 5, 9, 9A, 10, and 47.

School buses and vans remained stuck in traffic jams for hours due to waterlogging.

However, in some areas, the Gurugram authorities' preparations to mitigate waterlogging were visible.

Water accumulated on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway, but it was quickly drained from both sides through pipelines.

The Gurugram traffic police said they ensured safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

"Traffic police officers and personnel remained deployed on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, M G Road, the Delhi-Gurugram border, and other major intersections and waterlogging-prone locations to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic. Traffic Police, Gurugram, continuously monitored vehicular movement through the Control Room, CCTV cameras, and field staff. Wherever there was a possibility of waterlogging or traffic disruption, personnel were immediately deployed to manage the situation, and motorists were provided with safe route guidance," said a spokesperson.