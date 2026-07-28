Videos: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams In Gurugram After Heavy Rain

- Rainfall caused waterlogging and traffic jams in Gurugram
- Over 50 areas experienced severe waterlogging after the heavy rain
- Traffic slowed significantly on Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk
The monsoon story that has been plaguing the people of Gurugram for years repeated on Tuesday, with rainfall triggering waterlogging and traffic jams in the city.
Videos circulating on social media show traffic moving at a snail's pace amid pools of water on streets.
More than 50 areas across the city turned into waterlogged pools following the rain.
Traffic moved very slowly between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk because of one-and-a-half feet of waterlogging.
Traffic jams were also observed on service lanes of the Daulatabad flyover on the Dwarka Expressway due to waterlogging on both sides, reported PTI.
The remarkable thing about @NayabSainiBJP is his consistency and his ability to never disappoint: here are some wonderful scenes of Gurgaon today! Well done Saini and those brilliant people at @DC_Gurugram : I guess even shame is now afloat! @gurgaon_live pic.twitter.com/4bIplhwimh— SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) July 28, 2026
Water levels rose to around two feet on Chauma Road in Rajendra Park. Several cars stalled in the middle of the road.
The accumulated rainwater entered many shops and homes in areas like New Palam Vihar, New Colony, Madanpuri, Railway Road, Sector-4 Market, and sectors 5, 9, 9A, 10, and 47.
School buses and vans remained stuck in traffic jams for hours due to waterlogging.
However, in some areas, the Gurugram authorities' preparations to mitigate waterlogging were visible.
This is Carterpuri Road, Gurugram today. Severe waterlogging has stranded vehicles, caused massive traffic jams, and put commuters at risk. Citizens deserve better. Requesting immediate action to clear the water and fix the drainage. @MunCorpGurugram @DC_Gurugram #Gurugram pic.twitter.com/LPGAHdyt1f— Anshul Kaushik (@kaushik221b) July 28, 2026
Water accumulated on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur highway, but it was quickly drained from both sides through pipelines.
The Gurugram traffic police said they ensured safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic.
This is Gurugram - the same city where groundwater is nearly exhausted and drinking water has to be brought in from outside, through canals or bottled water.— Jitte (@bhadana) July 28, 2026
And look at the state of the city today.
Kilometres-long traffic jams. Roads flooded. Rainwater has nowhere to go, and… pic.twitter.com/E06pusLUmz
"Traffic police officers and personnel remained deployed on NH-48, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road, M G Road, the Delhi-Gurugram border, and other major intersections and waterlogging-prone locations to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of traffic. Traffic Police, Gurugram, continuously monitored vehicular movement through the Control Room, CCTV cameras, and field staff. Wherever there was a possibility of waterlogging or traffic disruption, personnel were immediately deployed to manage the situation, and motorists were provided with safe route guidance," said a spokesperson.