Can BJP Separate Nayab Saini's Electoral Appeal From Punjab-Haryana Faultlines?

As the BJP steps up its campaign for the Punjab Assembly elections due early next year, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has emerged as one of the party's most visible faces in the state. Over the past few months, Saini has addressed a string of public meetings, held organisational reviews and met party workers across Punjab, signalling the BJP's intent to sharpen its outreach ahead of the polls.

But Saini's growing presence also raises a larger political question. Can the BJP successfully project him as a development-oriented leader who can help the party expand its base in Punjab, or will his continued prominence revive the decades-old faultlines between Punjab and Haryana over issues such as the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Chandigarh and river water sharing?

The BJP appears to be banking on Saini's governance credentials after the party's victory in Haryana as well as his appeal among the OBC Saini community, which has a sizeable presence in parts of Punjab. Interestingly, many of his programmes have been concentrated in districts bordering Haryana or constituencies with a significant Saini population, suggesting a targeted electoral strategy.

Rejecting suggestions that Saini's repeated visits point to a leadership vacuum in the Punjab BJP, Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal told NDTV that the campaign is based on electoral calculations rather than organisational compulsions.

"Mr Saini has largely been visiting areas that either share a border with Haryana or have a sizeable population of the Saini community, which is an OBC community. It would be incorrect to describe this as a leadership vacuum. Party protocol is that the local BJP leadership from the constituency hosts the programme. That is why you may not see the Punjab BJP's top leaders at every event addressed by Mr Saini," Baliawal said.

On concerns that Saini's growing presence could bring Punjab-Haryana disputes back into the political discourse, Baliawal maintained that those issues were being addressed through institutional mechanisms.

"The SYL issue is being monitored by the Supreme Court and talks between the two states are continuing. Our focus is on development, strengthening the organisation and taking the BJP's agenda to the people," he said.

Even so, Saini's campaign presents a delicate balancing act for the BJP. Unlike other campaigners, he is not merely a senior party leader but the Chief Minister of a neighbouring state that has historically been at odds with Punjab over several emotive issues. While the BJP hopes his governance image and organisational abilities will resonate with voters, the Opposition could seek to remind the electorate of the unresolved disputes between the two states.

The timing is politically significant. With the Assembly elections only months away, the BJP is trying to broaden its support beyond its traditional urban base and make inroads into Punjab's rural and OBC vote bank. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab was also seen as part of this broader outreach, with the party attempting to shift the political narrative towards development and governance.

Whether that strategy succeeds may ultimately depend on whether voters see Nayab Saini as the BJP's development face in Punjab or continue to identify him first as Haryana's Chief Minister, closely associated with issues that have shaped Punjab's regional politics for decades.