Gurugram Man Strangles Wife, Then Lies To Cops She Died Of Stomach Pain

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Gurugram after suspecting her character, police said on Tuesday.

Police alleged that the accused initially tried to pass off the death as a case of illness by claiming that his wife had died of severe stomach pain. However, the woman's family suspected murder after noticing marks on her neck.

According to police, they received information from a hospital on Monday that a woman, identified as Shalu, had been brought dead by her husband. When a police team reached the hospital, the husband told them that she had died after suffering severe stomach pain.

During examination of the body, however, police noticed injury marks around the woman's neck. Finding the circumstances suspicious, they informed the victim's family.

In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that his 21-year-old daughter had married Hemant in 2025. The couple worked as labourers and lived near Behalpa Green Farm House.

He said that around 12.30 am on the intervening night of July 26 and 27, Hemant informed him over the phone that his daughter had complained of stomach pain, lost consciousness and was being taken to hospital. He later called again to say that she had died.

“When we saw the body, we found marks indicating that she had been strangled,” the complainant alleged, accusing Hemant of murdering his daughter.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Bhondsi police station.

Police said the accused, Hemant, a resident of Sivara village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, was arrested from Gurugram on Tuesday.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he suspected his wife's character. On the intervening night of July 26 and 27, he allegedly strangled her with a scarf. He then attempted to mislead the victim's family and the police by claiming that she had died due to stomach pain. The scarf allegedly used in the crime has been recovered, and further investigation is underway,” a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)