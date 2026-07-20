Man Highlights Why Running Is More Than Just A Fitness Routine

A man's honest thoughts about balancing work, personal life, and fitness have caught the attention of many on Instagram. In a video shared by Instagram user Prakhar Negi, he spoke about how running has become a personal choice driven by self-belief and responsibility.

In the video, Prakhar Negi said he is 29 years old, has a stable job, and is in a very loving relationship. He shared that he was running 15 kilometres in Gurugram at 7:30 pm, not because he had to, but because he had realised that nobody was coming to save him.

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He said that the only things he needed to achieve could only be done by himself. Acknowledging that the thought may be difficult to accept, he encouraged people to develop what he described as "delusional optimism" and believe that anything and everything in the world is possible for them.

Prakhar Negi added that he understood life could be hard, but said those who had watched the video until that point were motivated and wanted more from life. He said he believed they were destined for more and once again urged them to hold on to that sense of optimism.

He ended the video by welcoming viewers to his page and signed off with the message, "Happy running you beauties."

Social Media Reaction

Social media users were impressed by the thought shared by Prakhar.

One user commented, "It feels so good to see people like you."

Another user noted, "What a refreshing and peaceful reel in feed!"

"Thank you for the motivation," added a third user.