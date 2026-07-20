Explained: Why Punjab's MGNREGA Protest Is A Political Test For AAP

An indefinite strike by contractual MGNREGA employees in Punjab, now nearing two months, has snowballed into a major political flashpoint for the Bhagwant Mann government. Monday's clashes between protesters and police in Khanna have intensified the confrontation and handed the Opposition another issue to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Thousands of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) employees and workers from all 23 districts and nearly 250 blocks gathered in Khanna on Monday to press for their long-pending demands. The protesters alleged that police used lathis and fired tear gas shells to stop them from marching towards the residence of Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond.

The latest confrontation marks a significant escalation in a dispute that began over service conditions but is now assuming political significance.

Why Are MGNREGA Employees Protesting?

Contractual MGNREGA employees have been on an indefinite strike since June 1, demanding that they be regularised in the Rural Development Department.

They have also sought the release of pending wages, which they claim remain unpaid for five months, as well as the implementation of welfare measures and service benefits available to regular government employees.

The employees argue that despite serving under one of India's largest rural employment programmes for years, they continue to work without job security.

How Did The Agitation Escalate?

The stand-off between the employees and the Punjab government has intensified over the past few weeks.

On July 10, the Rural Development Department directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that work handled by the striking employees was carried out through officials of the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), signalling that the government intended to keep the scheme running despite the strike.

Things came to a head on July 15, when police used tear gas, water cannons and lathis to disperse employees protesting near Minister Sond's residence in Khanna.

Following a meeting with employee representatives on July 16, the minister assured them that their demands would be looked into.

However, the very next day, the department issued notices directing the striking employees to resume duties by July 18 or face termination. The employees rejected the ultimatum and instead announced another protest in Khanna, this time along with their families.

Letter To Centre

On Saturday, Sond wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking the regularisation of MGNREGA employees under the newly introduced VB-G RAM G (Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin) scheme and urging the Centre to formulate a uniform national policy guaranteeing their job security.

Reaffirming that the Bhagwant Mann government stands firmly with over 2,100 MGNREGA employees in Punjab, the minister questioned the Centre's decision to shift the financial burden of the new scheme onto states while leaving employees' futures uncertain and demanded the immediate release of pending salaries.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sond said, "This is a very sensitive issue, and it is entirely related to the BJP-led central government. However, all the Opposition parties, whether it is the Congress, the Akali Dal or the BJP in Punjab, are trying to divert the issue and mislead people so that the entire matter is blamed on the Punjab government. It is very important that the truth and facts are placed before the people."

The next day, police rounded up several leaders of the MGNREGA Employees Union, further escalating tensions.

What Happened On Monday?

Employees and workers from across Punjab assembled at Prem Bhandari Park in Khanna before attempting to march towards the minister's residence.

The protesters alleged that police resorted to a lathicharge and fired tear gas shells to stop the march, leading to clashes between the two sides.

The employees accused the government of suppressing a peaceful democratic protest.

Timing Crucial

The agitation comes at a politically crucial time, with Punjab gradually entering election mode.

The contractual employees form part of the grassroots administrative machinery that implements the Centre's flagship rural employment scheme and works closely with gram panchayats across the state. A prolonged confrontation involving police action could affect the AAP government's image in rural Punjab, where employment, welfare and governance remain key electoral issues.

The Opposition has already seized on the issue, accusing the Mann government of failing to fulfil promises made to contractual employees and relying on force instead of dialogue.

The controversy also revives a familiar political debate in Punjab. Successive governments, including those led by the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal, had promised to regularise contractual employees but failed to do so because of legal, administrative and financial constraints. The AAP government now faces similar criticism.