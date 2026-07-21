Punjab Farmers To Take Part In Rally Against India-US Trade Deal Today

Farmers from several places in Punjab will take part in a rally to be held against the proposed India-US trade deal at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on July 21, said a farmer leader on Monday.

Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that farmers from several states, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan will reach the national capital to participate in the rally.

The rally is being organised under the banner of 'Desh Bachao Morcha'.

Allowing cheaper agricultural imports into India, the India-US trade deal agreement, they said, would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country's agricultural economy.

Pandher claimed that the proposed agreement will not be limited to a few commodities but may encompass agriculture, dairy, industry, digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights, and the services sector.

Demanding immediate intervention by the Centre, farmers have urged it to abandon the proposed trade pact and safeguard the interests of farmers and the common people.

They are demanding the termination of the India-US Free Trade Agreement with immediate effect and the protection of the interests of the country's farmers and ordinary citizens.

Many farmers' bodies in Punjab have been opposing the proposed India-US trade deal. They had even carried motorcycle marches to protest against it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)