Punjab Farmers Ready To Pay Thieves Through QR Codes To Save Motors

Farmers in Punjab's Faridkot district have taken an unusual and desperate step after repeated thefts of irrigation motors from their fields. Frustrated by the lack of action against thieves, villagers from the Pakhi Kalan area have put up a poster urging the thieves to stop stealing motors and instead collect money through a digital payment scanner.

The poster, which has now gone viral on social media, reads that with the paddy season underway, farmers urgently need their motors for irrigation. Instead of suffering losses due to theft, they are willing to pay the thieves directly if it means their equipment remains untouched.

According to villagers, this is not the first such incident. Around two to three months ago, nearly 15 motors were stolen from their fields in a single night. Despite providing leads to the police, no concrete action was taken. Recently, the situation worsened when approximately 25 motors were stolen again, leaving farmers shocked and helpless.

Speaking about the situation, affected farmers said that repeated complaints to the police have yielded no results. The lack of enforcement has pushed them to adopt this approach of "paying thieves" as a form of protest.

Farmers also criticised the Punjab government, saying that it has failed to curb such incidents across the state. They warned that if immediate steps are not taken, such crimes will continue to rise, further burdening the already struggling farming community.

