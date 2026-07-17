Punjab Paddy Yields At Risk Amid 28% Rain Deficit, Rise In Cultivation Costs

Punjab's Kharif season is facing increasing pressure as below-normal rainfall and a weak monsoon continue to affect crop cultivation across the state. Paddy, the main Kharif crop in Punjab, requires a large amount of water during the transplantation stage, making it particularly vulnerable to prolonged dry conditions. Farmers in several districts say they are being forced to depend heavily on tube wells as rainfall remains inadequate, leading to higher cultivation costs and growing concerns over crop yields.

In Moga district, farmers say irrigation has become more difficult due to poor rainfall, irregular electricity supply and limited canal water. The increased dependence on groundwater has raised the cost of farming, with growers spending more on irrigation, fertilisers and crop protection chemicals to keep their fields healthy.

Iqbal Singh, a farmer from Singhawala village cultivating nearly 100 acres, said the lack of rainfall has forced farmers to use additional fertilisers and pesticides while water shortages continue in many fields. He said cultivation expenses have increased significantly this season, adding to the financial burden on farmers.

Another farmer, Jaswinder Singh, who has transplanted paddy on 14 acres, said delayed rainfall, inadequate canal water and frequent power cuts have disrupted irrigation schedules. He warned that if sufficient rainfall does not arrive soon, crop losses could increase and affect overall production.

Agricultural official Dr Amarjeet Singh Doshanj has also expressed concern over the rainfall deficit. According to estimates, Punjab could receive around 28 per cent below-normal rainfall during the current monsoon season. If dry conditions continue, Kharif crop yields may decline by one to five per cent, resulting in estimated financial losses of around Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per acre. Officials have advised farmers in water-scarce areas to gradually shift towards less water-intensive crops such as maize, moong and bajra to reduce pressure on groundwater resources.

Punjab Meteorological Department Director Surinder Paul said the state has received only 88.9 millimetres of rainfall so far against the normal 123 millimetres, leaving the state with a rainfall deficit of nearly 28 per cent. He said the shortfall is mainly because the southwest monsoon has remained in a weak phase over the past several days.

According to Paul, the weak monsoon conditions are expected to continue for another two to three days. However, he said there are signs of improvement after July 19, with rainfall activity likely to increase across Punjab on July 20, 21 and 22. This is expected to improve the overall rainfall situation and reduce the existing deficit during the remaining part of July.

He said that compared to last year, this year's monsoon has been slightly weaker, although the difference is not very large. He added that farmers have not faced any major damage so far, but they should ensure timely irrigation of their crops over the next few days until rainfall resumes.

Explaining the reasons behind the weak monsoon, Paul said cloud formation over the region has remained limited. He added that weaker development of monsoon cloud systems over West Bengal has also reduced the strength of the monsoon, contributing to below-normal rainfall in Punjab.

The current situation highlights Punjab's heavy dependence on monsoon rainfall, canal irrigation and groundwater for agriculture. If the dry spell continues for a longer period, farmers may have to bear higher production costs while facing lower yields and increasing pressure on already stressed water resources.