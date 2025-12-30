Rs 7 Lottery Ticket To Rs 1 Crore Reward: Fortune Favours Punjab Farmer

A Punjab farmer hit a jackpot, winning a Rs 1 crore reward on a Rs 7 lottery ticket. Balkar Singh, a Fatehgarh Sahib resident, had been buying tickets for ten years from the same Bittu Lottery Stall in Sirhind. Like hundreds of other tickets he had bought, this ticket too went unnoticed until December 29, when Singh realised he has won the lottery.

His win set off vibrant celebrations in the village, with a video showing Singh dancing to dhol beats, distributing sweets and being garlanded by locals.

Singh, a farmer from Majri Sodhiyaan village, had previously tasted success with smaller prizes, including a Rs 90,000 win once. He earns his livelihood and supports his family through agriculture.

Describing his win as a blessing of God, Singh said he would use the money to advance his agricultural work. In addition, he said he would spend around 10 per cent of the prize money to help people in need.

Lottery stall owner Mukesh Kumar Bittu said he has been in the lottery business for 45 years. While his stall has previously seen prizes up to Rs 10 lakh, this is the first time someone has won a Rs 1 crore prize.

The lottery draw was held on December 24, with results announced the same day, he said. However, due to the Shaheedi Samagam being held in Fatehgarh Sahib, he was busy with langar seva for three consecutive days, during which his business remained closed, and he was unable to receive the information. It was only after a few days that he informed Balkar Singh.

The Sikkim State Lottery is conducted daily—the first at 1 pm, the second at 6 pm, and the third at 8 pm. Each lottery ticket costs Rs 7. Many also buy a full lottery book, which costs around Rs 140.