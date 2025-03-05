Farmers Call Off Chandigarh Sit-In After Police Action, Warns Bhagwant Mann

The massive week-long protest planned by Punjab farmers that was to begin today in state capital Chandigarh, was foiled by the police, who stopped those marching in from villages to join in. Multiple checkpoints were set up across the state and security stepped up at all entry points. Farmers, who left for Chandigarh in tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, were stopped.

The situation - aggravated by the Chief Minister's walkout at the middle of the meeting - has placed the farmers and the government on a collision course.

"SKM warns Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann that his government will not have enough jails if the farmers of Punjab decide to court arrest to protect the democratic rights of the people," read a statement from then SKM.

The police action came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's warning to farmers. Any protest or agitation should not lead to pubic harassment and inconvenience, he had told them during a meeting on Monday.

The Chief Minister had walked out midway through the meeting and the farmers had decided to proceed with the protest.

Today, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha - conglomerate or over 30 farmers' organisations which had spearheaded the protest against farm laws - called off the protest. They are planning a meeting on March 7 to decide the way forward.

The farmers have a list of demands that include purchase of six crops at Minimum Support Price by the state government.

The farmers' body has claimed that many of its leaders have been detained by the police.

Earlier today, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said the protesting farmers would not be allowed to reach Chandigarh at any cost.

"Wherever any farmer came out (on roads), police of that area stopped them there itself. They were sitting there peacefully," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.The situation in Punjab is totally peaceful, he added.

