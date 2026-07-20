"It's His Money": Vlogger Saurav Joshi's Viral Video Of 'Wasting' 6,000 Litres Of Water Divides Internet

A video showing popular YouTuber Saurav Joshi ordering a heavy-duty tanker filled with 6,000 litres of clean water for a vlog has gone viral, triggering an intense online debate over resource consumption and social responsibility. The controversy ignited after a social media user called out the creator's recent vlog stunt, pointing out that a massive supply of fresh water was brought in solely for temporary entertainment. For the video, Joshi reportedly had a large pit dug directly into the ground, which was then lined with a thick plastic sheet to serve as a makeshift swimming pool.

After pumping all 6,000 litres of water into the pit, the creator and a few others used it to bathe and play. While the initial video showed the group having fun, claims quickly spread across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) that the massive batch of fresh water was simply discarded after filming wrapped up.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The viral clip has divided the internet, with critics condemning it and fans speaking in Joshi's defence. Opponents immediately pointed out the tone-deaf nature of the stunt, contrasting the massive wastage with the harsh reality millions of Indians face daily due to severe water shortages.

"This is insane. This guy should get arrested. This is inhuman. What is happening with these irresponsible YouTubers? This video must be removed. People and animals are dying without proper water to drink in India," wrote one user.

Others took a more passive stance, suggesting that reacting to the video only helps the creator. "What you have done is promoted him," another user noted. "Such people should be shunned by not talking about them. They live on comments like this to become more famous. The best thing is to ignore them, and they will correct themselves."

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However, many viewers jumped to Joshi's defence, claiming the viral clips intentionally lack the proper context.

"Man, you are just clipping the viral part of this vlog for engagement," a supporter commented. "Upload the part too where he mentions he will use this water for his kitchen garden and construction work."

"It's his money, bro. Do you question the food wasted by restaurants daily, or the water wasted and polluted by industries? We live in a capitalist society. You can't question how an individual wants to use his money," another user stated.