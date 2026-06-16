Tata Sierra.ev Launching On June 30th: What To Expect

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the production-ready Sierra EV in India on June 30, 2026, reviving the iconic nameplate in a fully electric form. The model was first shown as a concept at Auto Expo 2020 and was later updated at Auto Expo 2023. Since then, the Sierra EV has continued to take shape, with teaser images released in late 2025 giving a closer look at the near-production version alongside its internal combustion engine counterpart.

Design and Exterior Changes

The Sierra EV is expected to get several styling elements that help distinguish it from the ICE model. Some of the key visual highlights are likely to include a closed-off front grille, a revised bumper, and EV-specific design touches. Although both versions seen in teasers appear to use similar alloy wheels, Tata Motors may introduce exclusive wheel designs for the electric model. Like other Tata EVs, subtle '.ev' badging is also expected on the exterior.

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Interior and Feature Expectations

On the inside, the Sierra EV will likely share much of its cabin design with the ICE version, while placing strong emphasis on comfort and technology. Top-spec variants may come with a triple-screen layout consisting of a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, and a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. Lower variants could feature a dual-screen setup along with a head-up display.

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Other features that are expected include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable front seats, multiple drive modes, and a premium audio system, making the SUV a well-equipped option in its class.

Platform, Battery and Performance

The Sierra EV is set to be based on Tata's acti.ev+ platform, which also underpins the Harrier EV. It is expected to share battery pack choices as well, with 65 kWh and 75 kWh options likely to be offered. Tata has already confirmed that the Sierra EV will come in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, with the AWD configuration expected to be limited to the bigger battery pack.

Expected Pricing and Rivals

Within Tata's EV lineup, the Sierra EV will sit above the Curvv EV and below the Harrier EV. It is likely to carry a price tag between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will take on rivals such as the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Toyota Ebella, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.