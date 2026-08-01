Tata Motors PV Sales Surge 59% To 63,760 Units In July 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. reported a strong July 2026, with total sales rising 59 per cent year-on-year to 63,760 units across domestic and international markets. The result reflects continued demand across Tata's passenger vehicle line-up, with electric vehicles again standing out as a major growth driver.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales reached 62,611 units in July, up 58 per cent from 39,521 units in the same month last year. The number was also slightly higher than June's 62,076 domestic units, showing that Tata Motors managed to maintain its momentum through the month.

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International business also moved in the right direction, with sales rising to 1,149 units from 654 units a year earlier. That was an improvement over June's 1,007 units, suggesting the company is seeing steady traction outside India as well.

One of the clearest highlights of July was Tata Motors' electric vehicle performance. EV sales across domestic and international markets reached 15,217 units, a 114 per cent increase over 7,124 units in July 2025. It was also higher than the 14,800 EVs dispatched in June, marking another monthly step up for the company's EV business.

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For Tata Motors, this is an important marker because it shows that electric demand is not only holding up but continuing to grow at a pace that supports the company's wider passenger vehicle strategy.

The July numbers build on a strong June, when Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sold 63,083 units, up 69 per cent year-on-year. In that month, the company had said localised supply constraints were affecting production and deliveries of the Sierra SUV, even though booking demand remained strong. Measures were already underway to improve component availability and speed up deliveries from the second quarter.