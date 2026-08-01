Maruti Suzuki Reports 36% Sales Growth In Q1 FY27

Maruti Suzuki India has reported a strong start to FY27, with net sales rising 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 49,959.1 crore in the June quarter. The company's revenue growth was supported by higher vehicle volumes, a better product mix and improved availability after capacity expansion at Kharkhoda.

Despite the revenue jump, net profit came in at Rs 3,352.1 crore, lower than the Rs 3,758.1 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Maruti said rising raw material costs and supply disruptions linked to regional conflict weighed on profitability during the period.

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Total sales volume grew 29.3 per cent year-on-year to 682,724 units, while domestic small car sales rose 34.1 per cent, SUV sales increased 44.6 per cent and exports climbed 28.6 per cent.

One of the more encouraging signs for Maruti Suzuki was the improvement in domestic market share. The company's share in India rose by 2.3 percentage points to 41.2 per cent in Q1 FY27. That gain came alongside a healthier supply situation, helped by the commissioning of Maruti's second manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda.

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Network inventory at the end of the quarter stood at around 13 days, suggesting dealers had a reasonable stock position without excessive piling up.

The new Kharkhoda plant appears to have played a meaningful role in the quarter's performance. With higher output support, Maruti was able to meet demand more effectively across segments, particularly in SUVs and small cars.

Alongside the quarterly results, Maruti Suzuki's board approved an initial investment of Rs 561 crore for four compressed bio-gas manufacturing projects. The company said it will assess the performance of this first phase before considering further expansion in CBG production.