Delhi Man Elopes With Minor, Arrested After 8 Years In Rape Case

A man wanted in a rape and POCSO case here for nearly eight years has been arrested from Pune, an officer said on Sunday.

The man, who is 32, allegedly told police during interrogation that he eloped with the victim in 2018 when she was 16 and later got married. The victim, who died in 2024 from TB, had said in an earlier statement to the magistrate that they even have a child from their relationship.

Police said Sagar alias Sumit was apprehended on Thursday from Burde Basti in Pune, following technical surveillance and local intelligence.

"A case of rape with a minor was registered at Anand Parbat police station on February 1, 2018, on the complaint of the mother of the minor girl who had gone missing from her house on January 24 that year," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the girl was brought back on February 24, 2018, and medically examined. In her statement, she said Sagar was her boyfriend and that she had eloped with him, police said.

She went "missing" again and was found again in September 2020. In her statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, she said she had married Sagar and had a daughter with him.

Police said she later visited her parental home with her daughter in 2023 and was subsequently diagnosed with tuberculosis. She died during treatment in 2024. Her child is currently living with Sagar's grandparents.

Sagar remained untraced in the case despite continuous efforts by the police. A team traced him to Pune and arrested him on August 6.

Transit remand was obtained from a court following which Sagar was brought to Delhi and produced before a duty magistrate. He was subsequently sent to judicial custody.

During interrogation, Sagar said he had eloped with the minor when she was 16 and later married her. He said he worked as a vegetable vendor and lived with her as her husband. Police said he has no other criminal involvement.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)