Delhi Police Arrest Nigerian Drug Smuggler For Overstaying In India

Delhi Police has arrested a Nigerian national who was allegedly staying illegally in India and was wanted as a proclaimed offender in a narcotics case registered in Chandigarh. The arrest was made by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Dwarka district as part of Operation VISTA 1.0, a special drive launched to identify and verify overstaying foreign nationals.

According to police, the accused, identified as Michael Wilfred M. Bonu alias Daniel Marton, 45, was arrested from Uttam Nagar following technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs.

Police said the accused initially identified himself as Daniel Marton and produced coloured photocopies of a passport and visa that appeared to be valid until June 3, 2027. During questioning, however, he admitted that he had been arrested earlier in an NDPS case in Chandigarh and that the trial was still pending.

Delhi Police then coordinated with Chandigarh Police, which shared the accused's dossier. Officials found that the man was actually Michael Wilfred M. Bonu, who had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Chandigarh court in August 2021 in connection with FIR No. 87/2019 registered under the NDPS Act at Sector 31 Police Station.

Police alleged that the accused had changed his identity and was using forged coloured photocopies of travel documents to conceal his real identity and evade law enforcement agencies.

The accused had earlier been arrested in a cocaine supply case in Chandigarh. After his identity was confirmed, Delhi Police informed the Proclaimed Offender Cell of Chandigarh Police. A team from Chandigarh reached Delhi within hours and took custody of the accused for production before the concerned court.

The arrest was made under the supervision of Dwarka DCP Kushal Pal Singh as part of the ongoing Operation VISTA 1.0, which focuses on tracing overstaying foreigners and verifying those with criminal antecedents. Police said no recovery was made from the accused during the operation.