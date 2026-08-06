Rohit Chaudhary Gang Member, On The Run Since 2025, Arrested By Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested an alleged member of the infamous Rohit Chaudhary gang after a months-long manhunt that culminated in an overnight operation in Rajasthan's Tapukara.

The accused, identified as Azam (40), a resident of Chandan Hola in South Delhi, had allegedly been on the run for over a year and was wanted in five criminal cases.

According to the Delhi Police, Azam was a Bad Character (BC) of Fatehpur Beri police station and had also been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in one case. Police said he is involved in more than a dozen criminal cases, including robbery, assault, theft and offences under the Arms Act. Azam has a long criminal history with nearly 18 previous cases registered against him across several police stations in Delhi

Officials alleged that Azam had been working for the Rohit Chaudhary gang and was actively assisting in the supply of illegal firearms to gang members and local criminals. To evade arrest, he had been frequently changing his hideouts across Alwar, Tijara and Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The arrest was made by the Anti-Gangster Squad (AGS) of the Crime Branch following sustained technical surveillance, human intelligence and extensive field operations.

Based on specific intelligence, a Crime Branch team conducted an operation on August 2 in Tapukara. Acting on the input, officers laid a trap near Anjuman Hospital. Police said Azam was spotted on the rooftop of the hospital and attempted to escape by jumping across adjoining buildings after noticing the police team. Following a brief chase, the officers overpowered and arrested him.

Police said Azam had been on the run since securing bail in a 2017 robbery case registered at Fatehpur Beri police station. He was also wanted in cases related to allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing public servants from discharging their duties.

According to investigators, in September 2025, a police team had gone to execute a non-bailable warrant against him when he and his family members allegedly attacked police personnel, damaged an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and helped him escape from lawful custody. A fresh case was subsequently registered against him and his family members.

During interrogation, Azam allegedly told investigators that he dropped out of school and initially became involved in theft and street fights. Police claimed that after his arrest in a 2017 carjacking case, he came in contact with gangster Rohit Chaudhary inside jail and later joined his gang. He allegedly participated in violent clashes inside prison at the gang leader's direction and, after his release in 2022, became involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

Police said that after fleeing in 2025, Azam abandoned his residence and continuously shifted locations to evade arrest.