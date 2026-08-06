Delhi Police Arrests Haryana Cop's Killer. He Was On The Run For 28 Years

In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested a notorious proclaimed offender who had been evading law enforcement agencies for nearly 28 years after escaping police custody. The accused, identified as Rajinder Bairagi alias

Rajinder Singh Yadav alias 'Dr Jhatka' (53), was wanted in connection with the murder of a Haryana Police personnel, multiple attempt-to-murder cases, and a daring escape from police custody while handcuffed.

The arrest was made by the Northern Range-1 (NR-1) team of the Crime Branch following a multi-state operation that culminated in Mungaoli town of Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district.

Police said the accused had successfully lived under a false identity for decades, managing to establish a new life while remaining on the run from authorities.

According to Delhi Police, the operation began as part of a special drive to trace and apprehend long-missing proclaimed offenders involved in serious crimes in Delhi.

Investigators initially focussed on two cases registered at Janakpuri Police Station in June 1997. These included FIR No. 658/1997 under Sections 307, 324, 506, and 34 of the IPC relating to a violent knife attack in Uttam Nagar, and FIR No. 659/1997 under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC pertaining to an attempt-to-murder case.

Rajinder had evaded arrest for years in both cases and was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the Rohini Courts in 2008. However, during the course of the investigation, police uncovered a far more extensive criminal history, including his alleged involvement in the murder of a Haryana Police official and his escape from police custody in 1999.

Police officials said establishing the accused's true identity posed a significant challenge because he had successfully blended into society under a new name and had acquired multiple local identity documents.

Through extensive field Intelligence, technical surveillance, and analysis of digital footprints, investigators confirmed his identity, mapped his movements, and tracked his location.

Once his whereabouts were verified, a team led by Inspector Sanjay Kaushik, along with SI Deepak Kumar, ASI Ramesh Rana, HC Sanjeev Kumar, and HC Sanjeev Jakhar, conducted a raid in Mungaoli under the supervision of ACP Suresh Kumar of Northern Range-1.

The accused was apprehended and later produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Mungaoli. After obtaining transit remand, he was brought to Delhi and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dwarka.

During interrogation, Rajinder revealed that he had been a kabaddi player in his youth and gradually came into contact with criminal elements. Police said that on the night of May 10, 1998, he and five armed associates were involved in a violent incident at a wedding function in Saiyan Khera village in Haryana's Sonipat district.

According to investigators, a dispute broke out between the accused and members of the bride's family, following which the group allegedly opened indiscriminate fire. Haryana Police personnel Jai Bhagwan, who was the bride's uncle, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died on the spot, while another person was critically injured.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Gannaur Police Station under Sections 148, 149, 307, 302, and 449 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Arms Act. Rajinder was subsequently arrested. However, on February 14, 1999, while being escorted by Uttar Pradesh Police personnel from Ghaziabad Jail to a court in Sonipat, he escaped from custody despite being handcuffed. A separate case was registered against him in connection with the escape.

Police said that after fleeing custody, Rajinder travelled to Kolaba in Maharashtra, where he reportedly worked as a physical education teacher at a Kendriya Vidyalaya for about a year. He later moved permanently to Mungaoli in Madhya Pradesh and assumed the identity of Rajender Singh Yadav.

Over the years, he established himself in the local community and married Mamta Yadav in 2003. She currently serves as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) at a government hospital in Mungaoli.

The accused reportedly worked as an unregistered medical practitioner, earning the nickname 'Dr Jhatka,' while also engaging in property dealing and contracting work. He even operated a small clinic and managed to obtain official documents, including an Aadhaar card, voter identity card, PAN card, driving licence, and domicile certificate.

The couple has two children, a 17-year-old son studying in Class 12 and a 16-year-old daughter studying in Class 11. Police said the accused had successfully concealed his criminal past and lived a seemingly normal life for nearly three decades.

Investigators also revealed that Rajinder has a long criminal record. Besides the murder case and the escape-from-custody case, he is wanted in multiple attempt-to-murder cases registered in Delhi and Haryana. His criminal history includes cases under the Arms Act as well as theft-related offences registered in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials described the arrest as the culmination of a 28-year-long pursuit and a significant achievement for the Crime Branch. They said the operation demonstrates that even the most elusive fugitives can eventually be brought to justice through sustained investigative efforts and coordination among law enforcement agencies across states.

Further interrogation of the accused is underway.

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