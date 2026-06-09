Real-Life 'Orphan': Woman, 37, Fakes Being 12-Year-Old Child For Adoption

A Brazilian family has been left devastated after discovering the 12-year-old autistic girl they were preparing to adopt was actually a 37-year-old con artist. Amanda Maria Souza de Oliveira was arrested in Santa Catarina after a 14-month deception. The complex fraud unravelled just days before the family planned to celebrate her twelfth birthday.

The Execution of the Deception

According to The New York Post, Oliveira reportedly targeted church groups and volunteer networks to find victims. To convince her targets, she adopted childlike behaviours and habits, including using items typically intended for young children. When questioned about her mature appearance, she claimed that a history of childhood trauma had caused premature ageing, a story that many found convincing.

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The extent of her manipulation involved presenting herself as a victim of extreme physical mistreatment to gain sympathy and support. In a previous incident in Rio de Janeiro, medical examinations following claims of abuse revealed evidence of serious physical interference. Investigators later determined these injuries were self-inflicted to make the claims of past torture appear more credible.

Discovery and Legal Actions

Suspicion arose when a relative decided to research similar cases online. They discovered that the individual they knew as a child was actually a prolific fraudster wanted across several Brazilian states. Following her arrest, Oliveira confessed to the widespread scheme. She has been charged with fraud and identity theft. A judge has ordered a full psychiatric evaluation to determine the state of her mental health and whether she is responsible for her actions.