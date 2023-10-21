Protect Your Aadhaar Card: Step-by-Step Guide To Locking It Online

Aadhaar cardholders now have the option to lock their biometric data

The Aadhar card is a vital document used in various aspects of life, from government services to financial transactions. However, the loss or theft of your Aadhar card can lead to serious issues, including identity theft and fraud. To safeguard your personal information and prevent misuse, you can lock your Aadhar card. This process ensures that your biometrics and other sensitive details remain secure. In this article, we'll guide you through the steps to lock your Aadhar card, providing an extra layer of protection to your identity.

Understanding Aadhar (UID) Lock and Unlock

Aadhar card locking is a valuable security measure that protects your identity from potential scammers. When you lock your Aadhar card, it secures your biometric data and other personal information. In doing so, unauthorized individuals are unable to misuse your Aadhar card.

How to Lock Your Aadhar Card

Follow these simple steps to lock your Aadhar card, ensuring the safety of your personal information:

Online Method:

Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the "My Aadhaar" tab.

Select "Aadhaar Services" from the options available.

Click on the "Aadhaar Lock/Unlock" option.

Choose the "Lock UID" option.

Provide your Aadhar card number, full name, and pin code.

Click the "Send OTP" button.

Enter the OTP that you receive on your registered mobile number and submit the request.

By following these steps, your Aadhar card will be successfully locked, adding an extra layer of protection to your sensitive information.

Locking Your Aadhar Card via SMS:

Alternatively, you can lock your Aadhar card through SMS as follows:

Send an SMS with the content "GETOTP (last 4 digits of Aadhaar)" to 1947 from your registered mobile number. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, the message would be "GETOTP 6677."

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Send another SMS to 1947 with the content "LOCKUID (last 4 digits of Aadhaar) (OTP)." For instance, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, and your OTP is 123456, the message would be "LOCKUID 6677 123456."

After this, you will receive a confirmation message from UIDAI.

Unlocking Your Aadhar Card: Regaining Access to Your Identity

Online Method:

Begin by visiting the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/.

Navigate to the "My Aadhaar" tab.

Within this tab, locate the "Aadhaar Services" section.

You will find the "Aadhaar Lock/Unlock" option; click on it.

From there, choose the "Unlock UID" option.

You will be prompted to enter your 16-digit virtual ID.

Click on the "Send OTP" button.

Enter the OTP that is sent to your registered mobile number and submit the request.